Huge fire breaks out in Dundee flat as flames shoot from roof

Seven fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene.

By Chloe Burrell
Fire at flat in Princes Street, Dundee.
The fire in Princes Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A huge fire broke out in a flat in Dundee with flames seen shooting from the roof on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Princes Street – at the corner with Graham Place – just after 8.30pm on Thursday.

At least seven fire engines and an aerial appliance were at the scene.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The street was blocked off while emergency services worked at the scene.

Princes Street is blocked due to the fire. Image: Supplied

One man who was passing the scene at around 9pm said: “We could hear sirens as we were walking up, and it was clear that there was a lot of smoke and flames at the bottom of the street.

“Bits of the building have been falling off as well.

“The fire doesn’t really look like it’s getting any weaker.

“It looks like a flat is really burning up. Hopefully, whoever lives there is OK.”

Flat fire in Princes Street, Dundee.
Flames could be seen shooting from the roof. Image: Supplied

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got the call at 8.40pm to attend a house on Princes Street in Dundee.

“There are seven appliances and an aerial at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Conversation