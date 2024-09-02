Arbroath care assistant stole ‘sentimental’ gold ring from service user’s purse

An Arbroath care assistant has been struck off after stealing a “sentimental” gold ring from a service user’s purse.

A watchdog found Chelsea Soutar stole the ring while caring for a “vulnerable person” – named in the report as AA – during her employment with Newlands Care Angus in Arbroath.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Soutar “took a gold ring from AA’s purse” that did not belong to her while in the service user’s home.

Service user left ‘upset’ over carer’s theft of ring

A report from the SSSC said: “Your actions were dishonest in that you took a ring from AA that did not belong to you.

“Your actions caused emotional harm to AA as the ring held a significant amount of

sentimental value.

“AA was upset to learn that someone they trusted to allow into their home, to provide care, had acted dishonestly.

“Individuals receiving care within their own homes must be able to place reliance and trust on the honesty and integrity of workers.

“Your behaviour falls far below the standards expected of a registered social

service worker.”

Arbroath care assistant ‘abused trust’ of vulnerable person

The watchdog also said Soutar had not co-operated in a “meaningful way” with the investigation and had chosen not to provide any comments.

The report added: “Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration and breaches the fundamental tenets of the social service profession.

“It is also indicative of an underlying values issue.

“Your actions abused the trust and confidence placed in you by AA, your employer and the SSSC as your regulator.”

Newlands Care Angus has been contacted for comment.