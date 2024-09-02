Arbroath care assistant stole ‘sentimental’ gold ring from service user’s purse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath care assistant stole ‘sentimental’ gold ring from service user’s purse

Chelsea Soutar has been struck off after an investigation into the incident.

By Andrew Robson
Newlands Care Angus.
Newlands Care Angus.

An Arbroath care assistant has been struck off after stealing a “sentimental” gold ring from a service user’s purse.

A watchdog found Chelsea Soutar stole the ring while caring for a “vulnerable person” – named in the report as AA – during her employment with Newlands Care Angus in Arbroath.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that Soutar “took a gold ring from AA’s purse” that did not belong to her while in the service user’s home.

Service user left ‘upset’ over carer’s theft of ring

A report from the SSSC said: “Your actions were dishonest in that you took a ring from AA that did not belong to you.

“Your actions caused emotional harm to AA as the ring held a significant amount of
sentimental value.

“AA was upset to learn that someone they trusted to allow into their home, to provide care, had acted dishonestly.

The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.
The SSSC headquarters in Dundee.

“Individuals receiving care within their own homes must be able to place reliance and trust on the honesty and integrity of workers.

“Your behaviour falls far below the standards expected of a registered social
service worker.”

Arbroath care assistant ‘abused trust’ of vulnerable person

The watchdog also said Soutar had not co-operated in a “meaningful way” with the investigation and had chosen not to provide any comments.

The report added: “Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration and breaches the fundamental tenets of the social service profession.

“It is also indicative of an underlying values issue.

“Your actions abused the trust and confidence placed in you by AA, your employer and the SSSC as your regulator.”

Newlands Care Angus has been contacted for comment.

