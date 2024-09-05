Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC’s most viewed property in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC’s most viewed property in August

Broughty Ferry dominated the top 10, with Monifieth and Invergowrie also proving popular.

By Jack McKeown
This attractive former coach house topped the TSPC charts in August.
This attractive former coach house topped the TSPC charts in August.

A £450k former coach house in Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most viewed property last month.

Broughty Ferry was by far the most popular location for house hunters on the property website.

Invergowrie, Monifieth, Dundee and Forfar also featured in the top 10. The most affordable listing is on sale for £155,000, while the most expensive has a £485,000 asking price.

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in August were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: The Coach House Reres House, 5 Reres Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £450,000
Status: Active
The Old Coach House is on Reres Road.

Topping the list for August is this B-listed, four-bedroom converted coach house in Broughty Ferry.

Its elevated position means it enjoys beautiful views towards the River Tay.

It features a bright lounge with patio doors leading to the garden, a large breakfasting kitchen with underfloor heating, and a dining room that can also serve as an additional bedroom.

2. Broughty Ferry

Address: 5 Carron Place, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Under offer
This Broughty Ferry villa wasn't on the market for long.

In second place is this four-bedroom detached home in Broughty Ferry. It quickly attracted buyers, with a closing date set after just four days and an offer accepted within 11 days.

Nestled on a generous corner plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has been upgraded and modernised throughout.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: 15 David Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £155,000
Status: Active
This flat is in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

In third place is this beautifully presented two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Featuring a bright lounge/kitchen with a breakfast bar, a contemporary shower room, and a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, the property offers style and comfort.

4. Dundee

Address: 47 Whitefauld Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Dundee has plenty of space at a good price.

Taking the fourth spot is this four-bedroom detached bungalow, located less than three miles from central Dundee.

The home features spacious accommodation with neutral interiors and offers opportunities for modernisation.

Externally, it includes a cellar, landscaped garden grounds, and a private drive leading to a detached garage. An offer was accepted on this property after just seven days on the market.

5. Monifieth

Address: 51 Wemyss Crescent, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £380,000
Status: Active
This house in Monifieth has five bedrooms and is on sale for £380k.

Rounding up the top five is this family home in Monifieth.

Featuring five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a separate WC, and a double garage, this property is located in an established residential development.

It offers spacious and flexible accommodation that is ideal for family living

6. Monifieth

Address: 57 Brook Street, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £169,000
Status: Active
This house in Monifieth needs some work but has an attractive price tag.

Also located in Monifieth is this traditional stone-built semi-detached villa.

The house has three bedrooms and two reception rooms. It’s in need of modernisation but has an attractively low price tag to compensate.

7. Invergowrie

Address: 9 Millbay Terrace, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £245,000
Status: Under offer
Invergowrie is another popular Tayside village.

Taking seventh place is this three-bedroom detached bungalow located in a desirable cul-de-sac in Invergowrie.

The property features built-in storage in all bedrooms, a light-filled conservatory overlooking the rear garden, and a detached garage.

A closing date was set after just 11 days on the market.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 21 Balmossie Terrace, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £485,000
Status: Under offer
Broughty Ferry dominates this month's TSPC top 10.

In eighth place is this beautifully presented detached villa located in the highly sought-after Balmossie estate on the northern edge of Broughty Ferry.

With approximately 230 sqm of floor space, this exceptional family home offers a rare opportunity to own a property in one of Dundee’s most desirable areas. It’s no surprise it went under offer just five days after being listed.

9. Forfar

Address: 3 Balmashanner Place, Forfar
Price: Offers over £327,500
Status: Under offer
This Forfar bungalow offers fantastic views.

In ninth place is a charming bungalow offering lovely views over Forfar.

The house has four bedrooms, a kitchen that opens into a dining room, and a spacious living room.

At the rear, a large east-facing garden provides ample outdoor space and features two patios.

To the front of the property is a well-maintained garden and a double garage with electric doors.

An offer was accepted on the house just eight days after it went on sale.

10. Invergowrie

Address: Benvie Farmhouse, Benvie, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £375,000
Status: Active
This impressive country home is still available.

Completing the top 10 for August is Benvie Farmhouse, which also made the list the previous month, topping the charts in July.

The property has attracted over 10,000 views and continues to impress with its spectacular panoramic countryside views.

This spacious farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation perfect for multi-generational living, featuring six bedrooms, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, and a utility room.

Conversation