Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC’s most viewed property in August

A £450k former coach house in Broughty Ferry was TSPC’s most viewed property last month.

Broughty Ferry was by far the most popular location for house hunters on the property website.

Invergowrie, Monifieth, Dundee and Forfar also featured in the top 10. The most affordable listing is on sale for £155,000, while the most expensive has a £485,000 asking price.

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties in August were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Active

Topping the list for August is this B-listed, four-bedroom converted coach house in Broughty Ferry.

Its elevated position means it enjoys beautiful views towards the River Tay.

It features a bright lounge with patio doors leading to the garden, a large breakfasting kitchen with underfloor heating, and a dining room that can also serve as an additional bedroom.

2. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Under offer

In second place is this four-bedroom detached home in Broughty Ferry. It quickly attracted buyers, with a closing date set after just four days and an offer accepted within 11 days.

Nestled on a generous corner plot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the property has been upgraded and modernised throughout.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £155,000

Status: Active

In third place is this beautifully presented two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Broughty Ferry.

Featuring a bright lounge/kitchen with a breakfast bar, a contemporary shower room, and a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, the property offers style and comfort.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

Taking the fourth spot is this four-bedroom detached bungalow, located less than three miles from central Dundee.

The home features spacious accommodation with neutral interiors and offers opportunities for modernisation.

Externally, it includes a cellar, landscaped garden grounds, and a private drive leading to a detached garage. An offer was accepted on this property after just seven days on the market.

5. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £380,000

Status: Active

Rounding up the top five is this family home in Monifieth.

Featuring five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, a separate WC, and a double garage, this property is located in an established residential development.

It offers spacious and flexible accommodation that is ideal for family living

6. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £169,000

Status: Active

Also located in Monifieth is this traditional stone-built semi-detached villa.

The house has three bedrooms and two reception rooms. It’s in need of modernisation but has an attractively low price tag to compensate.

7. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £245,000

Status: Under offer

Taking seventh place is this three-bedroom detached bungalow located in a desirable cul-de-sac in Invergowrie.

The property features built-in storage in all bedrooms, a light-filled conservatory overlooking the rear garden, and a detached garage.

A closing date was set after just 11 days on the market.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £485,000

Status: Under offer

In eighth place is this beautifully presented detached villa located in the highly sought-after Balmossie estate on the northern edge of Broughty Ferry.

With approximately 230 sqm of floor space, this exceptional family home offers a rare opportunity to own a property in one of Dundee’s most desirable areas. It’s no surprise it went under offer just five days after being listed.

9. Forfar

Price: Offers over £327,500

Status: Under offer

In ninth place is a charming bungalow offering lovely views over Forfar.

The house has four bedrooms, a kitchen that opens into a dining room, and a spacious living room.

At the rear, a large east-facing garden provides ample outdoor space and features two patios.

To the front of the property is a well-maintained garden and a double garage with electric doors.

An offer was accepted on the house just eight days after it went on sale.

10. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £375,000

Status: Active

Completing the top 10 for August is Benvie Farmhouse, which also made the list the previous month, topping the charts in July.

The property has attracted over 10,000 views and continues to impress with its spectacular panoramic countryside views.

This spacious farmhouse offers adaptable accommodation perfect for multi-generational living, featuring six bedrooms, two reception rooms, a dining kitchen, and a utility room.