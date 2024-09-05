Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k

St Kessac's is a four storey apartment in the heart of the Perthshire village. It has six bedrooms, a roof terrace, and a beautiful garden.

By Jack McKeown
St Kessac's is a beautiful Victorian home in the heart of Comrie. Image: Rettie.
St Kessac's is a beautiful Victorian home in the heart of Comrie. Image: Rettie.

A beautiful flat in the heart of Comrie has hit the market for £475,000.

St Kessac’s occupies part of the ground floor and all of the first, second and attic levels of a historic building on Dunira Street.

The B listed home dates from the late 19th Century. Originally thought to have been a Victorian hotel, its statuesque stone façade has plenty of Scots baronial influences.

The home has accommodation over four levels. Image: Rettie.

Sitting on the main street through Comrie, it enjoys views over the River Earn and has superb walks on the doorstep.

The current owners have tastefully upgraded St Kessac’s, turning it into a wonderful home that is in move-in condition.

There are outstanding views over the Perthshire hills. Image: Rettie.

The front door opens directly onto Dunira Street and there is an office, garage and laundry room at ground level.

Four storey home

Stairs lead up to the first floor where the main reception rooms are. The stunning drawing room has a south-facing bay window with views over the River Earn to the Perthshire hills beyond.

The drawing room is a fantastic space. Image: Rettie.

The open fire has an ornately carved timber mantle and attractive period tiling. The sitting room is another large room with a fireplace, archway, and ornate cornicing.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is another wonderful space. It has a wood burning stove, terracotta floorig, and library shelving.

The open plan kitchen/family room has a wood burning stove. Image: Rettie.

A door opens onto an amazing roof terrace which has views over the garden and is an excellent area for hosting guests.

A study provides an ideal room to work from home.

St Kessac’s has a roof terrace. Image: Rettie.

On the second floor a spacious landing is lit by a rooftop cupula. The main bedroom has south-facing windows and beautiful river-and-countryside views.

There are two more double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom. On the uppermost level are three more bedrooms and another bathroom.

Idyllic garden

The garden at St Kessac’s is an idyllic haven that provides a sheltered suntrap. Plants have been carefully chosen to provide year-round colour and to create various zones.

The garden is a joy to explore. Image: Rettie.

A series of lawns are connected by a meandering path and screened by hedges, fencing and mature trees.

There is a surprise at the end of the garden. Image: Rettie.

The path eventually leads to a pavilion with a garden room built in the style of a North American log cabin. This has power, light and heating and is currently used as a home office and as additional living space.

The timber cabin has a wood-panelled interior. Image: Rettie.

St Kessac’s has a driveway to the rear which backs onto a private lane and has parking space for several cars. There’s also a timber garage.

 

St Kessac’s is on sale with Rettie for offers over £475,000. 

 

 

