Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k

A beautiful flat in the heart of Comrie has hit the market for £475,000.

St Kessac’s occupies part of the ground floor and all of the first, second and attic levels of a historic building on Dunira Street.

The B listed home dates from the late 19th Century. Originally thought to have been a Victorian hotel, its statuesque stone façade has plenty of Scots baronial influences.

Sitting on the main street through Comrie, it enjoys views over the River Earn and has superb walks on the doorstep.

The current owners have tastefully upgraded St Kessac’s, turning it into a wonderful home that is in move-in condition.

The front door opens directly onto Dunira Street and there is an office, garage and laundry room at ground level.

Four storey home

Stairs lead up to the first floor where the main reception rooms are. The stunning drawing room has a south-facing bay window with views over the River Earn to the Perthshire hills beyond.

The open fire has an ornately carved timber mantle and attractive period tiling. The sitting room is another large room with a fireplace, archway, and ornate cornicing.

The open plan kitchen/dining/family room is another wonderful space. It has a wood burning stove, terracotta floorig, and library shelving.

A door opens onto an amazing roof terrace which has views over the garden and is an excellent area for hosting guests.

A study provides an ideal room to work from home.

On the second floor a spacious landing is lit by a rooftop cupula. The main bedroom has south-facing windows and beautiful river-and-countryside views.

There are two more double bedrooms and a luxurious family bathroom. On the uppermost level are three more bedrooms and another bathroom.

Idyllic garden

The garden at St Kessac’s is an idyllic haven that provides a sheltered suntrap. Plants have been carefully chosen to provide year-round colour and to create various zones.

A series of lawns are connected by a meandering path and screened by hedges, fencing and mature trees.

The path eventually leads to a pavilion with a garden room built in the style of a North American log cabin. This has power, light and heating and is currently used as a home office and as additional living space.

St Kessac’s has a driveway to the rear which backs onto a private lane and has parking space for several cars. There’s also a timber garage.

St Kessac’s is on sale with Rettie for offers over £475,000.