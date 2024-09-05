Nostalgic images capture life in Invergowrie in the ’80s and ’90s

Take a trip back in time to see people and places in Invergowrie with this selection of pictures from the 1980s and 1990s.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs and vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Main Street

Invergowrie residents Barbara Gunn, baby Kevin and Irene Smith attempting to cross the busy main road in December 1981.

Far more heavy traffic came through the village in those days.

Invergowrie bypass

Invergowrie residents had their first chance to view the proposals for the Dundee Technology Park and Invergowrie bypass in February 1983.

The project was Tayside Region’s contribution to the Dundee project and the £1.5 million bypass was the main access to the technology park.

Invergowrie Station

A diesel locomotive at the deserted Invergowrie Station in August 1984.

Invergowrie was still surviving as an unstaffed station and British Rail had potential closure in sight but it managed to escape the axe.

Flooding in 1988

Two youngsters playing by a flooded burn in May 1988.

Thunderstorms led to widespread flooding and the bridge washed into the burn although these boys managed to find a way across.

A millionth customer

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell handing over a gift to Malcolm Mitchell in April 1989.

Malcolm was the one millionth customer at the Swallow Hotel which is a converted 19th Century mansion and was originally known as Greystane House.

Invergowrie Inn

Fancy a pint?

There were darts and pool on offer in the Invergowrie Inn games room which was proving popular with these regulars in September 1989.

All Souls Episcopal Church

The congregation of All Souls Episcopal Church in May 1990 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the building’s foundation stone being laid.

The Bishop of Brechin, the Right Rev Robert Halliday was present, as was Lady Kinnaird, who planted a rowan tree, 100 years to the day that one of her husband’s ancestors, Lady Frances Kinnaird, laid the foundation stone.

Invergowrie Primary School

P7 pupil Paul McIlravey of Invergowrie Primary School at work on his model of a sumo wrestler as part of a project looking at Japanese culture.

He was watched by local potter Tim Heilbronn.

The grand finale of the three-week project was cooking oriental cuisine.

Swallow Hotel

Staff at the Swallow Hotel all dressed up during an open day in August 1994.

The theme was the 1920s and the gals and gangsters with tassels and sequins were joined by a vintage vehicle which was on loan for the day.

Scottish Crop Research Institute

A delegation from Turkmenistan Ministry of Agriculture visited the Scottish Crop Research Institute at Invergowrie in August 1995.

The group, which also included a consultant to the Cabinet of Ministers and five researchers from the Agricultural Science Institutes, was visiting Scotland to see how research was organised at Invergowrie.

Open day

The Scottish Crop Research Institute held its open day in June 1996.

Scientists offered visitors a taste of potatoes from South America and the chance to participate in a “chocoholics tasting panel”.

They also showed how fluorescent jellyfish can help them track the spread of viruses in plants.

First class

Big smiles all round in this class line up.

Can you recognise anyone alongside Mrs Pothoulaki in September 1998?

Invergowrie Bowling Club

Invergowrie Bowling Club has been a hub for community gatherings, friendly competitions and countless memories since 1892.

Some bowlers have been members of the club for over 50 years and it remains a brilliant gathering place with a welcoming atmosphere.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.