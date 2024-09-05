Nostalgic images capture life in Invergowrie in the ’80s and ’90s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nostalgic images capture life in Invergowrie in the ’80s and ’90s

Some of these photographs from the 1980s and 1990s have not been seen before. Will they jog any memories for you? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Regulars enjoy a drink at the Invergowrie Inn in September 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
Take a trip back in time to see people and places in Invergowrie with this selection of pictures from the 1980s and 1990s.

Maybe you will spot yourself or someone you know?

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied selection of photographs and vanished views, changed landscapes and departed characters are captured.

Grab a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Main Street

People waiting at the side of the road while a lorry goes past. Image: DC Thomson.

Invergowrie residents Barbara Gunn, baby Kevin and Irene Smith attempting to cross the busy main road in December 1981.

Far more heavy traffic came through the village in those days.

Invergowrie bypass

Landscape consultant Ian White with Invergowrie residents.
Landscape consultant Ian White with Invergowrie residents. Image: DC Thomson.

Invergowrie residents had their first chance to view the proposals for the Dundee Technology Park and Invergowrie bypass in February 1983.

The project was Tayside Region’s contribution to the Dundee project and the £1.5 million bypass was the main access to the technology park.

Invergowrie Station

Invergowrie Station in August 1984.
Invergowrie Station in August 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

A diesel locomotive at the deserted Invergowrie Station in August 1984.

Invergowrie was still surviving as an unstaffed station and British Rail had potential closure in sight but it managed to escape the axe.

Flooding in 1988

Two children walking across the bridge during the flooding. Image: DC Thomson.

Two youngsters playing by a flooded burn in May 1988.

Thunderstorms led to widespread flooding and the bridge washed into the burn although these boys managed to find a way across.

A millionth customer

A special handover in 1989 at the Swallow Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

Lord Provost Tom Mitchell handing over a gift to Malcolm Mitchell in April 1989.

Malcolm was the one millionth customer at the Swallow Hotel which is a converted 19th Century mansion and was originally known as Greystane House.

Invergowrie Inn

Two men playing pool at the games room at Invergowrie Inn.
Two men playing pool at the games room. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a pint?

There were darts and pool on offer in the Invergowrie Inn games room which was proving popular with these regulars in September 1989.

All Souls Episcopal Church

The congregation standing outside with a tapestry. Image: DC Thomson.

The congregation of All Souls Episcopal Church in May 1990 celebrated the 100th anniversary of the building’s foundation stone being laid.

The Bishop of Brechin, the Right Rev Robert Halliday was present, as was Lady Kinnaird, who planted a rowan tree, 100 years to the day that one of her husband’s ancestors, Lady Frances Kinnaird, laid the foundation stone.

Invergowrie Primary School

P7 pupil Paul McIlravey of Invergowrie Primary School at work on his model of a sumo wrestler as part of a project looking at Japanese culture.
Paul McIlravey hard at work in September 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

P7 pupil Paul McIlravey of Invergowrie Primary School at work on his model of a sumo wrestler as part of a project looking at Japanese culture.

He was watched by local potter Tim Heilbronn.

The grand finale of the three-week project was cooking oriental cuisine.

Swallow Hotel

Staff beside the retro car in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at the Swallow Hotel all dressed up during an open day in August 1994.

The theme was the 1920s and the gals and gangsters with tassels and sequins were joined by a vintage vehicle which was on loan for the day.

Scottish Crop Research Institute

The delegation were all smiling in August 1995. Image: DC Thomson.

A delegation from Turkmenistan Ministry of Agriculture visited the Scottish Crop Research Institute at Invergowrie in August 1995.

The group, which also included a consultant to the Cabinet of Ministers and five researchers from the Agricultural Science Institutes, was visiting Scotland to see how research was organised at Invergowrie.

Open day

Two children drawing on a whiteboard. Image: DC Thomson.

The Scottish Crop Research Institute held its open day in June 1996.

Scientists offered visitors a taste of potatoes from South America and the chance to participate in a “chocoholics tasting panel”.

They also showed how fluorescent jellyfish can help them track the spread of viruses in plants.

First class

Invergowrie Primary School class photograph in 1998.
Invergowrie Primary School class photograph. Image: DC Thomson.

Big smiles all round in this class line up.

Can you recognise anyone alongside Mrs Pothoulaki in September 1998?

Invergowrie Bowling Club

Bowlers on the green at Invergowrie Bowling Club in June 1999.
Bowlers on the green in June 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Invergowrie Bowling Club has been a hub for community gatherings, friendly competitions and countless memories since 1892.

Some bowlers have been members of the club for over 50 years and it remains a brilliant gathering place with a welcoming atmosphere.

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

