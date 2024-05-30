Rare Invergowrie pictures show the ‘capital of the carse’ in the 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Invergowrie pictures show the ‘capital of the carse’ in the 1970s

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Invergowrie School pupils crossing the road in 1978.
Invergowrie School pupils crossing the road in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

What was life like in Invergowrie in the 1970s?

Historically, Invergowrie, like the rest of the Carse of Gowrie, was part of Perthshire, administered from Perth, and litigated from Perth Sheriff Court.

Invergowrie became part of Dundee when town and county were lumped together in 1975 but was transferred to Perth and Kinross in 1996.

The archives team has been rummaging around the files at DC Thomson’s Kingsway office and dug out a varied batch of faces and places from 50 years ago.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Invergowrie Quarry Hole

Invergowrie Quarry being crossed by the Dundee-Perth Railway.
Invergowrie Quarry being crossed by the Dundee-Perth Railway. Image: DC Thomson.

A train travelling on the Dundee to Perth railway line crossing the East Mylnefield quarry by a bridge in March 1972.

The quarry produced stone for Castle Huntly and docks in London.

The bridge is now hidden beneath an embankment.

Invergowrie Inn

A man behind the bar at the even Arches Lounge in March 1977
The Seven Arches Lounge in March 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Anyone fancy a pint at the Invergowrie Inn?

The new Seven Arches Lounge featured “solid stonework, low beams, panes of wood, Stewart tartan, crossed claymores and a pleasantly lit dance floor”.

Lawrence Duncan was mine host in March 1977.

Welcome to Invergowrie

An Invergowrie street in 1977
Invergowrie in September 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to Invergowrie in September 1977.

The village featured in an Evening Telegraph advertising feature and was described as the “unofficial capital of the Carse“.

Little has changed in the architecture of the street over the decades.

Main Street

Two cars make their way past a sign at an Invergowrie road closure in 1978.
Invergowrie road closure in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Invergowrie looking along Main Street from the junction of Greystane Road with traffic diverted following a road closure in January 1978.

Some of the vehicles would now be considered in the “cult classic” variety.

Automobile graveyard

Old vehicles piling up in a field in February 1978.
Old vehicles piling up in February 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

The open ground between Ninewells and Invergowrie was in danger of becoming a dumping ground for old vehicles in February 1978.

Old and worn-out vehicles were being piled up on waste ground.

Residents were up in arms.

Invergowrie School

Lollipop lady Mrs McCabe helps children and adults across the road on her final day in March 1978.
Mrs McCabe on her final day in March 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

A familiar and cheerful stalwart of the school day, crossing patrollers play an important role at the heart of our communities.

Former pupils of Invergowrie Primary School will remember skipping across the road under the care of lollipop lady Mrs McCabe, who retired in 1978.

Greystane Hotel

The Greystane Hotel entrance road beside the Kingsway.
The Greystane Hotel entrance beside the Kingsway. Image: DC Thomson.

The entrance to the Kingsway from Invergowrie in April 1978 with the entrance to the Greystane House Hotel in the background.

The hotel opened in 1969, promising the atmosphere of a country house.

There was a cocktail bar and restaurant and visitors would find “everything to help you relax and enjoy the quiet peace of the country”.

Centre of Invergowrie

Invergowrie Main Street in April 1978, with three shops at the end of a row of houses
Invergowrie in 1978. Image: DC Thomson.

Invergowrie Main Street in April 1978.

Three shops were situated at the end of the row of houses.

Some of the businesses in Main Street in 1978 included Lawson the butcher and McGoldrick, which was popular for selling children’s clothes.

Mill Lane

Mill Lane and Bullionfield Paper Mill.
Mill Lane and Bullionfield Paper Mill. Image: DC Thomson.

A view looking towards Invergowrie from Kingsway Road at the Greystane Hotel in April 1978 with the former Bullionfield Paper Mill on the left.

The company’s siding at Invergowrie Railway Station was an important facility for the receipt of raw materials and for onward shipping of the finished product.

Paper making ceased there in January 1965.

Going to the shops

Cars parked outside shops with Invergowrie Parish Church in the background.
Invergowrie Parish Church in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the small shopping precinct in Invergowrie in April 1978.

The self-service shop in the foreground was the place to pick up your bread and milk and fresh produce like butter, which was 26p.

A pint of milk was 12p and 31p would get you a loaf of bread.

Invergowrie Parish Church

A view of Invergowrie from September 1977, taken from outside the Invergowrie Inn, and looking across Main Street at the Errol Road junction.
Main Street and Invergowrie Parish Church. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of Invergowrie from September 1977, taken from outside the Invergowrie Inn, and looking across Main Street at the Errol Road junction.

Invergowrie Parish Church Hall, which opened in 1909, can be seen.

It replaced an earlier church that was erected in 1886

Heavy traffic

Cars on a busy Main Street in Invergowrie.
The busy Main Street in Invergowrie. Image: DC Thomson.

Rush hour in Invergowrie was busy in September 1979.

The Evening Telegraph said villagers were fighting for a bypass to reroute the heavy east coast traffic passing through the high street.

The VG food store can be seen to the right of the picture.

Sheltered housing

A field in the foreground and Hunter Crescent and Gowrie Crescent in the distance.
Hunter Crescent and Gowrie Crescent. Image: DC Thomson.

A shot showing the site for sheltered housing at Hunter Crescent and Gowrie Crescent in October 1979.

The Carse of Gowrie villages were now seen as a highly desirable residential area with a boom in the building of private housing.

Waste land was being targeted by developers in 1979.

Swallow Hotel

Two women at the new reception area in the Swallow Hotel.
Part of the new reception area in the Swallow Hotel. Image: DC Thomson.

The Swallow Hotel near Invergowrie was receiving a face lift here as the new reception area – with some very ’70s brickwork creating the counter area – was unveiled.

Though it’s had a few name changes, the hotel is still open and running.

It’s the final image in our Invergowrie gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation