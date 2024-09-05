Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 ‘street valium’ pills 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail for Dunfermline man caught dealing 61,000 ‘street valium’ pills 

John Healy was caught with cash and other drugs paraphernalia.

By Jamie McKenzie
John Healy
John Healy.

A Dunfermline man caught with thousands “street valium” for dealing has been jailed for ten months.

Police raided John Healy’s home to find 61,000 etizolam tablets with a potential street value of £12,200 split into six bags.

There were also five mobile phones, three sets of scales and a ticklist.

Class C etizolam is becoming a common alternative to prescription diazepam but is commonly 10 times stronger and dangerous if mis-used.

Healy, 51, of Bleachfield Court, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told him: “It’s clear there was a significant amount of this drug – which is such a problem for this community – and within your possession for the purposes of being concerned in the supply.

“There was paraphernalia in your property”.

Sheriff Johnston said she took into account his age and short criminal record, which does not show previous for similar offences.

But she said a background report does not outline an appropriate alternative to custody, and a curfew order is not adequate punishment for someone who has poor health and therefore, is likely already spending a long time at home.

Sheriff Johnston jailed Healy for ten months.

Cash in safe from ‘house sale’

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court previously police with a drugs dog searched Healy’s home in November 2022 after receiving intelligence about him dealing drugs there.

A large sum of cash was found in a bedroom safe, which Healy claimed was from the sale of his mother’s house.

Six separate bags each containing more than 10,000 white etizolam tablets were found in the living room.

The fiscal depute said a total of 61,159 tablets were discovered, with an estimated value of £12,200.

Asked by police about the tablets, Healy said he was “sitting on them”.

Cash forfeited

Speaking in mitigation this week, defence lawyer Alexander Flett had argued for a non-custodial sentence.

The solicitor said Healy, who struggles with various health conditions, tendered an early guilty plea and pointed out the offences are nearly two years old and that he has no analogous previous convictions.

The lawyer said there is no vouching for the original source of the large sum of cash found in the bedroom safe.

Sheriff Johnston granted forfeiture of the cash.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

