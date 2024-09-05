11 spots to try a new watersport in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

11 spots to try a new watersport in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

With miles of stunning coastline, meandering rivers and beautiful lochs, Courier Country has lots to offer when it comes to watersports.

Image shows: Young people enjoying a paddleboard session at West Sands in St Andrews on a sunny summer day. There is a group of paddleboarders enjoying the watersports.
A fun paddleboard session with Blown Away at West Sands in St Andrews. Image: Supplied by Blown Away, St Andrews.
By Nora McElhone

Fancy having a go at a new watersport or want to hone your surfing, kayaking or paddleboarding skills with the family?

A whole host of local companies offering watersports based in Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perthshire have got you covered for the summer months.

Come on in, the water’s lovely!

Dundee

With a situation right on the Tay Estuary, the city of Discovery is well placed to offer some watery adventures.

1) Wild Shore, City Quay, Dundee

Perhaps best known for the inflatable Aquapark, Wild Shore also offers cable wakeboarding, paddleboarding for all levels of experience and ringo rides in the heart of the city.

Image shows: the inflatable aqua park at Wild Shore, Dundee. The watersports centre offers this and lots of other activities for the summer holidays. The large inflatable assault course floats on the water in city quay.
The inflatable Aqua Park at Wild Shore offers the perfect thrills and spills for family fun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Most activities are suitable for children aged 6 plus (8 plus for paddleboarding) and prices start at £18 for a 15 minute wakeboarding session.

2) Ancrum Outdoor Centre, Dundee

With everything coasteering to stand up paddleboarding, sailing and canoeing available, the Ancrum Outdoor Centre offers timetabled adventure sessions during the summer holidays or tailor-made packages for families and groups.

Established more than 40 years ago, the centre is based in Dundee with activities offered all over Scotland’s east coast.

Image shows: a group of young people having a sailing lesson with Ancrum Outdoor Centre. There is a gourp o
A group of young people learn how to sail with Ancrum Outdoor Centre.

The best way to find out more about booking a watery adventure is to telephone 01382 435911.

Perthshire

3) Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth

Located on the River Tay just outside Perth, Willowgate Activity Centre is the perfect spot for everything from open water swimming to paddleboarding and katakanu tours.

A katakanu is made up of two canoes attached together, which allows families or groups of up to six people to take to the water together.

Image shows: Two people and a dog enjoying a paddle in a canoe at Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth.
The Courier’s own outdoor gal Gayle Ritchie along with lead Willowgate instructor Sam Garthwaite enjoying a paddle in a canoe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Families can book individual activities or look out for Willowgate Adventure Days, where you have the chance to try out different watersports or bushcrafts.

4) Nae Limits, Ballinluig

Based in the heart of Perthshire, Nae Limits is the ultimate choice for some adrenaline-fuelled family watersports.

Choose from river tubing, white water rafting, gorge walking and more to get the family out of the house and onto the wild Perthshire water.

Image shows: an inflatable raft on the River Tummel. The raft is full of people negotiating the white water of the river, with an instructor keeping everyone safe at the back of the raft. Family watersports fun.
A New Limits raft takes on the white water of the River Tummel.

Family packages are available for children aged 6 plus – but specific activities carry a minimum age of 8 years so please check before booking.

5) Splash White Water Rafting

Another company specialising in the thrills and spills of white water adventure in Perthshire, Splash offer family fun in the form of white water rafting, canyoning and river bugging (heading down the river in an ‘inflatable armchair’).

Image shows: An outdoor adventure instructor braves the white water in an inflatable 'river bug'.
River bugging on the River Tummel is just one of the adrenaline-fuelled activities offered by Splash White Water Rafting in Aberfeldy.

Splash’s family watersport activities are run on the Rivers Tay and Tummel and subject to age descriptions depending on the difficultly of the white water and the chosen sport.

Ask for advice on the best packages to suit your family.

6) Outdoor Explore, Blairgowrie

Based in the beautiful Perthshire countryside, Outdoor Explore specialises in guided kayaking trips across Tayside and Angus.

A brilliant option for the smallest water babies, Outdoor Explore offer Family Paddling sessions where the whole tribe can learn to kayak, canoe or paddleboard in safe surroundings.

Image shows: James Barrett and Danny Boyd of Outdoor Explore. The two men are holding kayak paddles and are standing on the riverbank among brightly coloured kayaks. Family watersports feature.
Paddlesports coach and guide James Barrett and operations manager Danny Boyd of Outdoor Explore prepping for a good day on the water. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Group sessions are available for children aged 5 and up while families with younger children should book a private trip.

Angus

7) Arbroath Cliff Tours

The stunning coastline around the ancient town of Arbroath is definitely best explored with a local expert. The red cliffs are ripe for adventure with the right guide. Arbroath Cliff Tours offer an insight into the beautiful location through kayak tours with the possibility of adding some sea swimming to some trips.

Image shows: a secluded beach on the Arbroath coastline only accessible via the sea. The green sea meets a shingle beach tucked into red stone cliffs. There are colourful kayaks on the beach.
Arbroath Cliff Tours can take adventurous explorers to all the nooks and crannies of the Arbroath coastline.

Not for the faint-hearted, the tours of the cliffs, caves and secluded beaches are subject to the sometimes challenging conditions of the North Sea. Therefore, participants must be at least 14 years old, competent swimmers and have watersports experience.

Fife

8) Blown Away, St Andrews

Where better to get the family into the water than at the iconic West Sands in St Andrews? Blown Away was established by twin brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie and is based at the surf shack on West Sands.

The enthusiastic team of offer surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and more and their Beach Rats camps are a popular school holiday activity for local and visiting children alike.

Image shows: A surf lesson with Blown Away at West Sands beach in St Andrews. Two surfers wearing wetsuits and yellow t-shirts are in the foreground carrying blue surf boards. The is a watersports instructor wearing a blue t-shirt and wetsuit.
Blown Away offer surfing, paddleboarding and kayaking at West Sands beach in St Andrews.

Families can also hit the beach together to try out a new watersport or build on their surf, kayak or paddleboard skills depending on what the weather conditions dictate.

Most activities have a minimum age of age of 8.

9) Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly, Fife

This central fresh-water venue is the home of Fife’s Outdoor Education Centre. Tuition and hire is available in sailing, kayaking, canoeing and stand up paddleboarding. For enthusiasts with some experience, the centre’s Paddlenight Coach and Splash sessions are a great chance to improve in a safe environment.

Image shows: Lochore Meadows on a busy sunny day. There are people enjoying the water in the loch and playing on the shore and in the playground in the distance.
Lochore Meadows offers great opportunities for watersports. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Most activities are suitable for children aged 8 and above (under 11s must be accompanied by a participating adult).

10) East Neuk Outdoors, Cellardyke

Based in the gorgeous East Neuk village of Cellardyke, East Neuk Outdoors is the perfect place to try a new watersport.

The watersport experts are situated right beside the newly refurbished Cellardyke Tidal Pool with beautiful views over to the Isle of May and beyond. The tidal pool is ideal for beginners to test their kayaking, canoeing or stand up paddleboarding skills protected from the open sea.

Image shows: A group of kayakers learning new skills at East Neuk Outdoors in Cellardyke. The watersports instructors teach new skills in the safe confines of the tidal pool.
Kayaking in Cellardyke Tidal Pool with East Neuk Outdoors. More intrepid paddlers can head out of the pool to explore the coastline. Image: Supplied by East Neuk Outdoors.

Kayak and canoe sessions in the pool are available from approximately age 3, with the minimum age for stand up paddleboarding 5 years. For adventures outside the tidal pool, sea kayaking is available for those aged 13 and up. Please contact the experienced staff for more guidance.

11) Elie Watersports

Further down the coast of the East Neuk, the beaches at Elie are a popular playground for families in search of some watery fun.

Image shows: A windsurfer in action at the beach in Elie. The colourful yellow sail of the windsurf board cuts across the calm water with the village of Elie and its sandy beach in the background.
The beautiful beach at Elie is perfect for a whole host of watersport tuition, including windsurfing.

Elie Watersports is a well established local company offering all kinds of instruction and equipment hire for watersports to suit every taste. Windsurfing is a particularly popular choice at Elie, while kayaking and stand up paddleboard lessons are also available.

The best way to get up to date availability and booking advice is to call 01333 330 962.

More from Outdoors

Rory MacLeod engagement manager with Traffic Scotland in the Traffic Scotland National Control Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Traffic Scotland's National Control Centre: 'We're dealing with people's lives'
Gayle at Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - and the lily pond during sunny weather. Images: Brechin Castle Centre/ Gayle Ritchie.
I visited Brechin Castle's hidden walled garden - what's my verdict?
A Tiger Moth aircraft flies over the three Forth bridges. Image: BBC
Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must…
4
Xero barefoot hiking boots. Tayside and Fife. Jack McKeown/DCT Media
Exploring Tayside and Fife in Xero barefoot hiking boots
13-year-old St Andrews golfer Carly McDonald is a rising star of junior golf - but with the Women's Open on at St Andrews, will the women's game ever be on a par with the men? Image: golfpixs Instagram
St Andrews Women's Open 2024: Is equality for women's golf still a fairway off?
Caroline Edgar, Lorraine Meaney, Lisa Cleeton and Pam Dykes with her son Harris Dykes (aged 5) all from East Lothian. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'A magical event': Fans say goodbye as horse trials leave Blair Castle after 35…
Broughty Ferry-based scientist Glynis Mattheisen (left) and friend Ally Turner raise a bottle after hiking for three days to reach Scotland's remotest pub. Image: BBC
Broughty Ferry woman hikes to Scotland’s remotest pub - and ends up on TV
2
Gayle explores Reekie Linn - and checks out Black Dub cave. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Reekie Linn: Discovering magical falls in Angus via hidden and hair-raising 'devil dog' route
One of the trishaws piloted by volunteer Vivien Scott with passengers Pat Terry and Sandra Haworth. Image: Kim Cessford.
Monifieth trishaw service affords the elderly and less able 'joy, freedom and adventure'
Lucinda Russell with her Grand National racehorse winner Corach Rambler. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
My day at Lucinda Russell's Kinross-shire horse yard and what it taught me
6

Conversation