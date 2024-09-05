11 spots to try a new watersport in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife

Fancy having a go at a new watersport or want to hone your surfing, kayaking or paddleboarding skills with the family?

A whole host of local companies offering watersports based in Fife, Angus, Dundee and Perthshire have got you covered for the summer months.

Come on in, the water’s lovely!

Dundee

With a situation right on the Tay Estuary, the city of Discovery is well placed to offer some watery adventures.

1) Wild Shore, City Quay, Dundee

Perhaps best known for the inflatable Aquapark, Wild Shore also offers cable wakeboarding, paddleboarding for all levels of experience and ringo rides in the heart of the city.

Most activities are suitable for children aged 6 plus (8 plus for paddleboarding) and prices start at £18 for a 15 minute wakeboarding session.

2) Ancrum Outdoor Centre, Dundee

With everything coasteering to stand up paddleboarding, sailing and canoeing available, the Ancrum Outdoor Centre offers timetabled adventure sessions during the summer holidays or tailor-made packages for families and groups.

Established more than 40 years ago, the centre is based in Dundee with activities offered all over Scotland’s east coast.

The best way to find out more about booking a watery adventure is to telephone 01382 435911.

Perthshire

3) Willowgate Activity Centre, Perth

Located on the River Tay just outside Perth, Willowgate Activity Centre is the perfect spot for everything from open water swimming to paddleboarding and katakanu tours.

A katakanu is made up of two canoes attached together, which allows families or groups of up to six people to take to the water together.

Families can book individual activities or look out for Willowgate Adventure Days, where you have the chance to try out different watersports or bushcrafts.

4) Nae Limits, Ballinluig

Based in the heart of Perthshire, Nae Limits is the ultimate choice for some adrenaline-fuelled family watersports.

Choose from river tubing, white water rafting, gorge walking and more to get the family out of the house and onto the wild Perthshire water.

Family packages are available for children aged 6 plus – but specific activities carry a minimum age of 8 years so please check before booking.

5) Splash White Water Rafting

Another company specialising in the thrills and spills of white water adventure in Perthshire, Splash offer family fun in the form of white water rafting, canyoning and river bugging (heading down the river in an ‘inflatable armchair’).

Splash’s family watersport activities are run on the Rivers Tay and Tummel and subject to age descriptions depending on the difficultly of the white water and the chosen sport.

Ask for advice on the best packages to suit your family.

6) Outdoor Explore, Blairgowrie

Based in the beautiful Perthshire countryside, Outdoor Explore specialises in guided kayaking trips across Tayside and Angus.

A brilliant option for the smallest water babies, Outdoor Explore offer Family Paddling sessions where the whole tribe can learn to kayak, canoe or paddleboard in safe surroundings.

Group sessions are available for children aged 5 and up while families with younger children should book a private trip.

Angus

7) Arbroath Cliff Tours

The stunning coastline around the ancient town of Arbroath is definitely best explored with a local expert. The red cliffs are ripe for adventure with the right guide. Arbroath Cliff Tours offer an insight into the beautiful location through kayak tours with the possibility of adding some sea swimming to some trips.

Not for the faint-hearted, the tours of the cliffs, caves and secluded beaches are subject to the sometimes challenging conditions of the North Sea. Therefore, participants must be at least 14 years old, competent swimmers and have watersports experience.

Fife

8) Blown Away, St Andrews

Where better to get the family into the water than at the iconic West Sands in St Andrews? Blown Away was established by twin brothers Guy and Jamie McKenzie and is based at the surf shack on West Sands.

The enthusiastic team of offer surfing, paddleboarding, kayaking and more and their Beach Rats camps are a popular school holiday activity for local and visiting children alike.

Families can also hit the beach together to try out a new watersport or build on their surf, kayak or paddleboard skills depending on what the weather conditions dictate.

Most activities have a minimum age of age of 8.

9) Lochore Meadows, Lochgelly, Fife

This central fresh-water venue is the home of Fife’s Outdoor Education Centre. Tuition and hire is available in sailing, kayaking, canoeing and stand up paddleboarding. For enthusiasts with some experience, the centre’s Paddlenight Coach and Splash sessions are a great chance to improve in a safe environment.

Most activities are suitable for children aged 8 and above (under 11s must be accompanied by a participating adult).

10) East Neuk Outdoors, Cellardyke

Based in the gorgeous East Neuk village of Cellardyke, East Neuk Outdoors is the perfect place to try a new watersport.

The watersport experts are situated right beside the newly refurbished Cellardyke Tidal Pool with beautiful views over to the Isle of May and beyond. The tidal pool is ideal for beginners to test their kayaking, canoeing or stand up paddleboarding skills protected from the open sea.

Kayak and canoe sessions in the pool are available from approximately age 3, with the minimum age for stand up paddleboarding 5 years. For adventures outside the tidal pool, sea kayaking is available for those aged 13 and up. Please contact the experienced staff for more guidance.

11) Elie Watersports

Further down the coast of the East Neuk, the beaches at Elie are a popular playground for families in search of some watery fun.

Elie Watersports is a well established local company offering all kinds of instruction and equipment hire for watersports to suit every taste. Windsurfing is a particularly popular choice at Elie, while kayaking and stand up paddleboard lessons are also available.

The best way to get up to date availability and booking advice is to call 01333 330 962.