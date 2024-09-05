I had Jennifer Aniston’s favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon – what did I think?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

I had Jennifer Aniston’s favourite lymphatic drainage treatment at a Stonehaven salon – what did I think?

Bio Wellness in Stonehaven is one of only two salons in Scotland to offer the Body Ballancer treatment loved by A-listers such as Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton.

Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston.
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

The words “lymphatic drainage” don’t exactly scream serene or sexy, so when I’m invited to try the hottest new treatment offered by a Stonehaven salon, I’m not sure what to expect.

But I am assured that this lymphatic drainage machine, the Body Ballancer, is partly responsible for Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston’s famously youthful legs.

And if it’s good enough for Jen (and Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton), it’s certainly good enough for me. So I hop in the car, meander up the A90, and head to Bio Wellness in Stonehaven to see what it’s all about.

On arrival I’m met by Bio Wellness owner and former NHS nurse Ruth Strachan, who explains that their new Body Ballancer is a type of ‘pressotherapy’, a non-invasive treatment which uses air to compress and decompress parts of the body.

What are the benefits of lymphatic drainage?

It helps drain excess lymph fluid in the body and move it to the lymph nodes, where it is dealt with by the body’s natural processes.

This helps athletes with recovery and improves performance, says Ruth.

It can also help to reduce swelling and pain, especially for those suffering from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Jennifer Aniston revealed in an Instagram post that she has regular lymphatic drainage treatments to boost her wellbeing.
Jennifer Aniston revealed in an Instagram post that she has regular lymphatic drainage treatments to boost her wellbeing. Image: Shutterstock.

And Ruth tells me it can visibly reduce the appearance of cellulite and make skin look smoother over multiple sessions.

“Pressotherapy’s been around for a long time, but it’s one of those treatments that’s been kind of kept for elite sportspeople,” explains Ruth, who is one of only two salon owners in Scotland to offer this treatment at the time of writing.

“I did this treatment on people 20 years ago when I’d just come out of school and was working first as a beauty therapist.

“These types of machines are much more well known in Europe. I had a Spanish lady in the other day who told me her mum and dad have been having pressotherapy for 10 years.

Bio Wellness owner Ruth Strachan.
Bio Wellness owner Ruth Strachan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“But we’re just starting to pay much more attention to our wellbeing in the UK, and now we’re seeing people actually seeking out lymphatic drainage and learning about the benefits of stimulating our lymphatic system.

Machine is ‘like a big blood pressure cuff’

Before Ruth opens the door to let me see the Body Ballancer, I have visions of some space-age pod or horrible MRI-type setup.

What I find instead is what looks like my parent’s old printer from our early 2000s ‘computer room’, hooked up to a pair of inflatable trousers.

“It’s like a big blood pressure cuff essentially,” explains Ruth. “But it works all the way up and down the legs.”

Fully clothed in my tight leggings and loose sweatshirt as advised, I’m instructed to get up on the bed, where Ruth buckles me into the trousers, careful to adjust the various straps to my lower body – I find out why later.

Ruth buckles Rebecca into the machine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

They feel like a lifejacket for my legs, and they come up over my waist and middle, but my feet don’t reach the bottom, so I assume really tall folks can easily have this treatment.

Initial pressure ‘like a mum squeeze’

Ruth asks me if I want to use the machine on a different setting.

“If you’re someone who works out a lot and has a lot of muscle soreness, there’s a much deeper setting, which a lot of footballers use.”

I don’t think my weekly game of badminton and running round the garden with my cat qualifies as athlete-level workouts, so I opt for the standard relaxation setting.

“It does a cycle on your tummy to remove any congestion around that area first,” says Ruth before she switches on the machine at the printer-type thing.

The control panel of the Body Ballancer machine.
The control panel of the Body Ballancer machine. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“That’s the only bit I stay with people for, because having something compress around the diaphragm can be a bit startling.

“One of the ladies that came in the first week we were trialling it said she was going to get emotional because it’s just like a big hug, like a mum squeeze.”

Double up on pampering with facial

Indeed, the first few minutes of the 45-minute treatment are the most alien, but not at all unpleasant. The top of the ‘trousers’ inflates slowly, gently compressing my middle.

Because it’s lifting underneath my back as well as pressing on the front of my stomach, there’s none of that horrible lurching sensation. I can’t help but think how wonderful this would be for those of us who suffer bad menstrual cramps.

Lady Gaga is another famous fan of the Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage system.
Lady Gaga is another famous fan of the Body Ballancer lymphatic drainage system. Image: Shutterstock.

Soon, the cycle around the diaphragm eases off and my breaths are coming long and slow. It’s as if there’s more room for my lungs to inflate already.

At this point, Ruth leaves, though she points out that clients could double up on treatments and schedule a facial for the same time as a Body Ballancer session to maximise their chill-out.

“That’s the ultimate in pampering because you’re getting both ends treated at once,” she smiles.

“Everybody’s short on time now so you want to get as much out of your appointment as you can.”

Being inside the Body Ballancer

After she leaves, I lie back and settle into the rhythm of the Body Ballancer’s regular wheeze.

It is quite a loud machine, but the noise is consistent enough to feel like white noise, and I soon tune it out, focusing on the sensation as it compresses my feet, then my calves and shins, up to my knees, then thighs, then hips.

With a sigh, it releases me, before starting again. It’s tight enough, thanks to Ruth’s adjustments, that I feel a satisfying pressure without feeling squashed.

Rebecca relaxing during the lymphatic drainage treatment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

My job requires me to sit at a desk for long periods, meaning my hamstrings are chronically tight.

And over the remaining 30 minutes, I feel them relaxing as the excess fluid in my legs gets shifted.

Somehow, I manage to stay awake, though I could’ve easily drifted off to the steady lull and rock of the machine.

How I felt after lymphatic drainage in Stonehaven

Afterwards, Ruth advises me to drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine for 24 hours (does she know I’m a journalist?!) and “take it easy”.

“This is a detoxifying treatment, so you might have symptoms of headaches or going to the toilet more often – both waterworks and bowels can be stimulated,” she warns.

“And try to eat clean, don’t go for a takeaway right after,” she laughs. “If you’re doing a detox, you want to maintain it.”

Rebecca Baird feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed a week after her lymphatic drainage treatment.
Rebecca Baird feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed a week after her lymphatic drainage treatment.

Over the next few days, I do feel a bit lethargic and I lose my appetite slightly, so I do as instructed and try to take it easy. For three days, I’m sluggish, foggy, and a bit emotional but otherwise no worse for wear.

Then around day four, I feel a sudden boost in energy. My thoughts are noticeably clearer, and I look brighter. People notice. It’s not just in my head.

Is lymphatic drainage treatment worth it?

Ruth advises: “If you want to get a real wellness boost or you had lymphoedema, you’d do an initial course where you’d try to fit in two a week over six weeks.

“This is where you’d see, for example, a huge visible reduction in cellulite.

“Alternatively, for a wee boost, you could do it once a month or once every six weeks.”

For me, at £60 per session and an hour away in the car, it’s not affordable or practical to commit to a course at Bio Wellness.

But I’m all for lymphatic drainage treatments becoming the next widespread wellbeing trend.

We can’t all look like Jennifer Aniston, but after 45 minutes of using her favourite machine, I feel like a movie star.

For details about Body Ballancer treatment in Stonehaven, visit the Bio Wellness website

More from Lifestyle

Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
5 places to enjoy lunch for under £10 in St Andrews
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The glamorous Fife sisters following in funeral director dad's footsteps
Image shows: Young people enjoying a paddleboard session at West Sands in St Andrews on a sunny summer day. There is a group of paddleboarders enjoying the watersports.
11 spots to try a new watersport in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC's most viewed property in August
Views of the North Sea from the apartment.
Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned into £625k home
An aerial shot showing the Hurly Hawkin property and grounds in Liff in Angus
Pretty £575k house near Liff has garden that is a magical five-acre dell
2
Courier reporter Rebecca Baird tried the Body Ballancer machine put on the map by Jennifer Aniston. Image: Shutterstock/Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Stirling institution Europa Music is the record shop with nine lives and a powerful…
The KGM Torres EVX on a sunset hillside in Fife.
KGM Torres: Exploring Fife in spacious electric SUV with 287-mile range

Conversation