InterCity 125 leads the way as diesels in Dundee drive our '70s and '80s picture gallery

Some of these fascinating images show scenes from the diesel era that are long forgotten. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
InterCity 125 leads the way as diesels in Dundee drive our ’70s and ’80s picture gallery
Some of these fascinating images show scenes from the diesel era that are long forgotten.

These images hark back to the 1970s and 1980s at Dundee Railway Station.

They turn the clock back to the British Rail diesel era.

A couple of steam locomotives are thrown in, just for good measure.

The photographs have been shared by the Angus Railway Group, whose members have been chronicling life on the tracks since 1972.

Some show scenes that have been long forgotten.

Tayside House.

The Dundee West Goods Yard.

The cranes of the Freightliner terminal.

Lost scenes brought back to life.

The 1970s and 1980s, of course, was a golden age for the rail enthusiast.

High-speed links between major towns and cities were what the public wanted.

It suddenly became commonplace to record 100mph running with the legendary Deltics which gave sterling service before the arrival of the InterCity 125.

The first InterCity 125s operated along the East Coast Line from May 1978 and with their new streamlined shape and yellow livery, they were stunners.

It won them a huge following among rail fans.

Heavy snow in 1978

The DMU amid snowy scenes in 1978.
The DMU in 1978. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Freight transfer

A stretch of track and freight trains at Dundee station.
Freight trains at Dundee station. Image: Scott Cunningham.

There is plenty happening in this image from Scott Cunningham.

A mix of both passenger and freight duties were operating at Dundee station.

The picture was taken on May 25 1978 and you can see the Dundee West signal box.

Class 101 Diesel Multiple Unit arriving at Dundee in 1978.

February 1978 was a cold and snowy month that featured one of the most intense blizzards in recorded history.

The DMU was managing to plough through the snow.

Freightliner service

A northbound Freightliner with snow on the tracks.
A northbound Freightliner with snow on the tracks. Image: Scott Cunningham.

January 1979 brought snowfall and arctic temperatures.

Class 47 47269 was photographed by Scott Cunningham arriving at Dundee with a northbound Freightliner service for Aberdeen.

The Freightliner network replaced the archaic wagonload system.

Mercury plummets in 1979

The Glasgow to Dundee train moves along with snow on the tracks
The Glasgow to Dundee train on a chilly morning. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Class 40 40034 arriving at Dundee with the 10.44 Glasgow to Dundee service on January 11 1979.

The rail network was plagued by severe frosts and heavy snowfalls.

Two days after this picture was taken the UK recorded its lowest temperature of the 1970s when the mercury plummeted to -24.6C in Strathclyde.

The smell of diesel fumes

A busy scene with diesel trains on the tracks at Dundee station in the early 1980s.
A busy scene at the station in the early 1980s. Image: George Gall.

There is plenty of activity at Dundee station in the early 1980s.

The photograph was taken by George Gall and you can make out the former Kestrel Marine workshop in the background.

Although the Caledon built its last ship in 1981, marine engineering continued with Kestrel building offshore oil structures and then associated engineering services.

The Black Watch

Deltic loco 55013 The Black Watch at Dundee station in September 1980.
Deltic loco 55013 The Black Watch in September 1980. Image: Scott Cunningham.

The Black Watch pulling the 9.10am Dundee to London Kings Cross service in September 1980.

The Deltic locomotive was named The Black Watch at a ceremony at Dundee West Station in January 1963.

Dundee was home of many of the men who helped the regiment achieve fame.

Union of South Africa

Union of South Africa at Dundee in 1980.
Union of South Africa at Dundee in 1980. Image: Scott Cunningham.

The striking Union of South Africa 60009 brought the magic of the bygone era of steam to life at Dundee Station in 1980.

Initially given the name Osprey, it was renamed after the new Union of South Africa – the predecessor of the present-day Republic of South Africa.

The loco is now in retirement along with another steam loco, 61994 The Great Marquess, at John Cameron’s Balbuthie Farm in Fife.

Type 2 loco

Type 2 diesel locomotive pulling a train in 1981.
Type 2 loco pulling a train in 1981. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Birmingham Type 2 diesel locomotive at Dundee station with the 1.39pm Dundee to Glasgow service in March 1981.

Type 2 locos were used on services from Dundee to Edinburgh and Glasgow before loco hauled services were phased out and replaced by diesel multiple units.

Also in the photo is the former bridge over the station that gave access to Dundee Steam engine shed and the goods yard.

Heading for London

InterCity 125 at Dundee station.
InterCity 125 at Dundee station. Image: Scott Cunningham.

InterCity 125 at Dundee station with a London service in September 1981.

The InterCity 125 offered greater comfort and efficiency and was an instant hit with train fans – even the food was better.

The image was taken by Scott Cunningham.

John Menzies bookshop

How platform 4 at Dundee station looked in the early 1980s, with its John Menzies concession.
How platform 4 looked in the early 1980s. Image: George Gall.

Looking along platform 4 in the early 1980s.

Dundonians of a certain vintage will have memories of the John Menzies bookstall at the railway station, which offered magazines and newspapers.

A diesel multiple unit is arriving in the above photograph, taken by George Gall.

Dundee West Goods Yard

A car drives by Dundee West Goods Yard in 1984.
Dundee West Goods Yard in 1984. Image: George Gall.

A photograph by George Gall of Dundee West Goods Yard in 1984, which sat next to the glass frontage of the passenger station.

Dundee West was reduced to a pile of rubble in 1966 to make way for approach roads to the Tay Road Bridge.

The goods yard survived before being demolished when the whole area was cleared to make way for major new improvements at Dundee Station.

Tearing up the tracks

Workers on an embankment and the tracks amid changes in the 80s
Changes to the track in the 1980s. Image: Scott Cunningham.

In the mid-1980s the approach to Dundee station was radically altered and the track was straightened.

A signal box and two storage sidings were all swept away.

The photograph from Scott Cunningham shows the new approach after realignment.

How things looked in the 1980s

Diesel fumes fill the station in the 1980s, with the cityscape visible in the background
Diesel fumes fill the station in the 1980s. Image: George Gall.

Dundee station in the mid-1980s was captured by George Gall.

Note the cranes of the Freightliner terminal on the right of the photograph.

The Dundee sign is now in place following the name change from Tay Bridge Station.

Passing the scrapyard in 1985

The scrapyard is visible in the background as 47622 pulls into Dundee station.
47622 in June 1985 at Dundee station. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Class 47 47622 arriving at Dundee in June 1985.

The locomotive was pulling the express service for Aberdeen.

The car scrapyard that replaced the former Tay Bridge Goods Yard is visible in the background.

The iconic InterCity 125

The InterCity 125, pictured leaving leaving Dundee, is a diesel train that broke records
The InterCity 125 made speed records tumble. Image: Scott Cunningham.

The InterCity 125 from Neville Hill leaving Dundee in June 1987.

The 125 could transport passengers at speeds that were previously unheard of.

In 1987 BR was pushing on with a successor called the Electra and ordered 31 at a cost of £35m, which became known as InterCity 225.

Side by side at Dundee station

Diesel Multiple Units side by side at Dundee train station.
DMUs side by side at the station. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Diesel Multiple Units at Dundee station in July 1987.

These were used on local services between Perth and Arbroath and also between Dundee and Edinburgh.

This is another photograph taken by Scott Cunningham.

Green Arrow

The 4771 Green Arrow at Dundee in 1987.
4771 Green Arrow at Dundee in 1987. Image: Scott Cunningham.

Green Arrow arrived at Dundee Station in June 1987.

The excursion from Edinburgh to Dundee was laid on as part of the Tay Rail Bridge centenary celebrations, which included an exhibition.

Railway enthusiasts paid £30 a head for the commemorative steam train journey.

Conversation