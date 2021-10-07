Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A fond farewell from Fife to the Union of South Africa steam locomotive

By Kirstie Waterston
October 7 2021, 7.00am Updated: October 7 2021, 9.23am
Enthusiasts get a close look at the A4 Pacific Steam Locomotive No. 60009, Union of South Africa, at Tay Bridge Station, Dundee, in 1975.

A beloved steam locomotive with links to Aberdeen and Fife has been forced into early retirement after a leak was discovered in its boiler.

The striking Union of South Africa 60009 has brought the magic of the bygone era of steam to life on railways across Britain in recent years.

Wherever it went, people would line railway cuttings and platforms to catch a glimpse of the gallant, green steam machine passing by.

But the engine has been stopped in its tracks due to a boiler issue – just months shy of its 85th anniversary and scheduled retirement in 2022.

The 50 or so train spotters waiting on the platform at Tay Station, Dundee, were treated to exhuberant whistle blasts before the Union of South Africa train drew to a halt dead on time in May 1973.

Number 9, a Class A4 steam locomotive, was built by the London and North Eastern Railway at the Doncaster Works in 1937.

Initially given the name Osprey, it was renamed after the new Union of South Africa – the predecessor of the present-day Republic of South Africa.

It started off its long and distinguished working life in blue livery, not green, at Haymarket in Edinburgh.

During the Second World War, Number 9 was painted black and the ‘L’ and ‘R’ were removed from LNER to thwart potential German spies.

The steam engine Union of South Africa pulling The Bon Accord train, seen at Montrose railway station, Angus, in 1974.

Number 9 underwent another name change after the war when it became Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the livery was returned to its handsome hue of ‘garter blue’.

Around this time, the loco was renumbered, firstly during the LNER renumbering scheme, and later after the nationalisation of British Rail.

In the 1950s, Number 9 was painted in British Railways green, a colour that stuck for the rest of its working life and beyond.

Enthusiasts get a close look at the A4 Pacific Steam Locomotive No. 60009, Union of South Africa, at Tay Bridge Station, Dundee, during a special rail tour in 1975.

In May 1962, the loco moved north from Haymarket and was stationed at Aberdeen’s Ferryhill depot.

After its shed transfer to Aberdeen, number 9 worked the express service to Glasgow and was the last booked steam-hauled train from King’s Cross in London in 1964.

Like many other steam engines in the Beeching era, it was withdrawn from service in June 1966 – but escaped the scrapheap.

Steam train enthusiast, Kevin Emslie, 7, of Milltimer, taking snaps of the Union of South Africa 60009 at the Ferryhill depot, where the loco stopped off for water in March 1978.

Instead, Number 9 was thrown a lifeline the following month when Fife farmer John Cameron, a railway enthusiast, purchased it.

Mr Cameron ran the loco on the Lochty Private Railway, a 1.5-mile stretch of the former East Fife Central Railway that he had reinstated especially for Number 9.

And from 1967, people could enjoy footplate rides and, with the addition of a carriage, short trips on the locomotive.

Train fans gather round the Union of South Africa during a visit to Aberdeen in April 1979.

The loco left Lochty by road in 1973 when it was transported and returned to the mainline network, based at Kirkcaldy then Markinch.

Number 9 began a new life on the tracks as the only steam engine regularly running on the mainline in Scotland.

Operating as part of rail tours, it would sometimes return to Aberdeen in passing, much to the delight of trainspotters.

A triumphant return to the Granite City at Easter 1979 saw crowds of day-trippers throng around the popular locomotive.

At Aberdeen Station in 1981, British Rail brought together its latest train, the super-sleek High Speed 125, and the Union of South Africa which was one of the steam engines used on The Flying Scotsman run.

There was a name change again in the 1980s and 90s when the Union of South Africa reverted to being called Osprey.

The move to rename the engine was part of a wider movement condemning and rejecting South Africa which had adopted a controversial policy of racial apartheid.

The Union of South Africa name was later reinstated.

Suitably attired for the 125th birthday celebrations of Aberdeen railway station in 1992 are Joan Sinclair, Susan Thomson and Lorraine Ogg, with Union of South Africa behind.

Following a refurbishment in 1989, Number 9 began operating right across Britain – from the coastal cities in the south of England to the Highlands of Scotland in the north.

The loco stayed in Scotland until 1994 when it departed, by road, to the Severn Valley Railway.

In the 2000s it operated the Scarborough Spa Express and continued to work as part of the Railway Touring Company.

In 2010, its 73rd year, Number 9 underwent boiler work and extensive restoration at workshops in Crewe owned by Pete Waterman.

Stoking the boiler in 1998 is fireman Danny Kennedy with driver Jimmy Edward, left, and looking on is John Cameron, centre, owner and ScotRail chairman.

It would be another two years before the loco returned to the rails.

But its services were called upon in 2015 for a very special engagement – to pull a train carrying the Queen, Prince Philip and First Minster Nicola Sturgeon to mark the reopening of the Borders Railway.

The end of the track approached for Number 9 in 2017 when Mr Cameron announced the loco would be withdrawn when its boiler ticket expired.

However, a 12-month extension was granted in 2019 and it pulled its last charter in March 2020 before being housed at the National Rail Museum during lockdown.

The Union of South Africa steam train crossing the bridge at Montrose in May 2014.

Number 9 re-entered service in April this year in Lancashire with the intention it would continue operating here until its retirement in April 2022 when its boiler ticket was due to expire.

But it was announced this week that a leak was discovered in Number 9 that is “not viable to repair” due to its position and the short time the loco had left to run.

It has already been removed from service, with operators describing the move as “the end of an era”.

In a statement online, the operators said: “This is a very sad day indeed for the support crew and all who love this locomotive, the end of an era.

The Union of South Africa train in Aberdeen in 2019. Supplied by Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank past support crew members, all the loco crews, the passengers who travelled with us and those waving from the lineside, the rail tour operators, and the heritage railways and centres that Number 9 visited, either as a visiting loco, for servicing, repairs, or overhaul.

“The popularity of Number 9 was always evident to see, and it was always great to see the pleasure it brought to people, young and old, and as for the support crew, we have had a ball.”

