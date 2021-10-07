Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TDC Parsons Peebles: More jobs on the cards for Fife engineering firm

By Gavin Harper
October 7 2021, 7.09am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.18am
Parsons Peebles employees at work

Fife engineering specialist Parsons Peebles is celebrating growth a year after its acquisition, and more jobs may follow.

The business was acquired by Aberdeen-headquartered TDC Group in June 2020.

The Rosyth firm has recorded a strong year despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now it is now looking to double revenues over the next two years.

General manager Sean Taylor praised the company’s 200 Fife staff for their efforts.

He said: “I am immensely proud of my team for their hard work and commitment over the last 12 months.

“It has been a strong year given the circumstances of the pandemic.

“We could’ve done better but with Covid thrown in and the purchase of the company, I would say the past 12 to 18 months have been strong for us.”

TDC Parsons Peebles.

Plans to double the firm’s revenue could also mean more jobs. The firm is waiting to find out if it has won a pair of major contracts.

‘He’s got all the knowledge’

The general manager said that having TDC Group managing director Neil Milne guide the firm through the past 18 months was a real benefit of last summer’s takeover.

Mr Taylor said: “We’ve now got a managing director who has been in the industry for 40 years. He’s got all the knowledge and expertise.

“Having a group that knows how the industry operates has been really refreshing.

“To have that over the past 18 months has been key.”

The Parsons Peebles group has three main business units, including Parsons Peebles Generation, which provides a range of high and medium voltage motors and generators.

It also has a coils unit, with bases in Rotherham and Alabama, which delivers a rapid response re-engineering and manufacturing service of copper coils for traction motors, high-voltage motors and generators used in the heavy engineering and power generation sectors.

The third unit in the group is a service centre operation.

At seven bases across the UK, it provides a range of services. They include sales, repairs and refurbishment of electric motors, pumps and gearboxes.

A bright future ahead for Parsons Peebles

Mr Taylor, who joined the business four years ago, believes the future is bright for TDC Parsons Peebles.

“The next few years are going to be exciting for TDC Parsons Peebles,” he said.

“We will continue to operate and support our valued clients in our traditional markets at the same time.

Parsons Peebles employs about 200 people in Rosyth and more jobs could be on the way.

“We are excited to see the opportunities that will come as a result of the global energy transition.

“The success of this transition will rely on a robust, capable and experienced supply chain.

“I am confident that our 120 years of continual innovation will stand us in good stead for this huge developing market.”

