TDC Parsons Peebles: More jobs on the cards for Fife engineering firm

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fife engineering specialist Parsons Peebles is celebrating growth a year after its acquisition, and more jobs may follow.

The business was acquired by Aberdeen-headquartered TDC Group in June 2020.

The Rosyth firm has recorded a strong year despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now it is now looking to double revenues over the next two years.

General manager Sean Taylor praised the company’s 200 Fife staff for their efforts.

He said: “I am immensely proud of my team for their hard work and commitment over the last 12 months.

“It has been a strong year given the circumstances of the pandemic.

“We could’ve done better but with Covid thrown in and the purchase of the company, I would say the past 12 to 18 months have been strong for us.”

Plans to double the firm’s revenue could also mean more jobs. The firm is waiting to find out if it has won a pair of major contracts.

‘He’s got all the knowledge’

The general manager said that having TDC Group managing director Neil Milne guide the firm through the past 18 months was a real benefit of last summer’s takeover.

Mr Taylor said: “We’ve now got a managing director who has been in the industry for 40 years. He’s got all the knowledge and expertise.

“Having a group that knows how the industry operates has been really refreshing.

“To have that over the past 18 months has been key.”

The Parsons Peebles group has three main business units, including Parsons Peebles Generation, which provides a range of high and medium voltage motors and generators.

It also has a coils unit, with bases in Rotherham and Alabama, which delivers a rapid response re-engineering and manufacturing service of copper coils for traction motors, high-voltage motors and generators used in the heavy engineering and power generation sectors.

The third unit in the group is a service centre operation.

At seven bases across the UK, it provides a range of services. They include sales, repairs and refurbishment of electric motors, pumps and gearboxes.

A bright future ahead for Parsons Peebles

Mr Taylor, who joined the business four years ago, believes the future is bright for TDC Parsons Peebles.

“The next few years are going to be exciting for TDC Parsons Peebles,” he said.

“We will continue to operate and support our valued clients in our traditional markets at the same time.

“We are excited to see the opportunities that will come as a result of the global energy transition.

“The success of this transition will rely on a robust, capable and experienced supply chain.

“I am confident that our 120 years of continual innovation will stand us in good stead for this huge developing market.”