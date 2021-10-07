Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: What is the difference between a third jag and a booster vaccine – and will you be getting either?

By Saskia Harper
October 7 2021, 7.33am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.18am

The booster vaccine programme is beginning to rollout across Tayside and Fife and those eligible will soon be invited for their appointment.

But while some are being offered boosters, others are being offered what is known as a ‘third dose’ instead.

So, what is the difference between a booster vaccine and a third dose? And who should be getting each type of vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions about third Covid vaccine doses and who is entitled to one.

What is the third Covid vaccine dose?

A third primary dose of the Covid vaccine is being offered to those who are severely immunosuppressed and have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases.

This group are being offered a third dose because of the nature of their underlying health condition or the medical treatment they are receiving.

Some people are being offered a third primary dose of the Covid vaccine.

This is because their condition or treatment may impact the body’s ability to build a full immune response to the Covid-19 vaccine.

How is this different to the booster vaccine programme?

The rollout of third primary doses is separate to the booster vaccine programme.

Most of the population will only need two primary doses, plus a booster for those who are eligible.

But those most vulnerable will be offered a third dose – and any booster they have would be their fourth Covid vaccine.

The third dose is separate to the booster vaccine rollout.

This is because research has shown 40% of immunosuppressed patients had low or undetectable immune responses after two doses of the Covid vaccine.

Therefore, to boost immunity, a third dose is needed in those who are immunosuppressed, to improve protection.

A third primary dose is a ‘top-up’ dose for those who may not have generated a full immune response to the first two doses.

40% of immunosuppressed patients had low or undetectable immune responses after two doses of the Covid vaccine.

In contrast, a booster dose is a later dose to extend the duration of protection from the primary course of vaccinations.

It should be administered no earlier than six months after the completion of the primary course (usually two doses for the majority of the population).

Is there any difference between a third vaccine and a booster?

There is no difference with what is in the vaccine, regardless of whether it’s your third dose or booster: The only difference is the terminology.

There is no difference in the make up of the third dose and booster vaccines.

So, someone having Pfizer as their third dose would have the same vaccine as someone getting Pfizer for their booster: there is no difference in the make up of each vaccine.

Will people who get a third dose also need a booster?

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Advice on booster vaccination is distinct from, and does not supersede, recent advice from the JCVI regarding a third primary vaccine dose for persons who are severely immunosuppressed.

“The JCVI will review at a later date whether such persons require a further booster dose following completion of their three-dose primary vaccine course.”

