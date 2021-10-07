Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmie Guthrie: Fife motor club wants answers over racing legend’s death – and the Hitler connection

By Claire Warrender
October 7 2021, 7.35am Updated: October 7 2021, 8.18am
Adolf Hitler presented Guthrie with Grand Prix winner's trophy in 1935 and 36. The trophy on the right was later presented at the Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy, top.

Fife motorsport fans hope to solve an 84-year mystery with links to Hitler and the death of a Scottish champion.

Members of Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club will display a priceless trophy, awarded to 1930s motorcycling star Jimmie Guthrie, during their centenary celebrations next year.

Jimmie Guthrie in action during the TT.
Jimmie Guthrie in action. Picture Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club Archives.

But as they prepare for an exhibition at Kirkcaldy Museum, they are appealing for more information about the trophy.

The 40-year-old was killed in a crash during the 1937 German Grand Prix.

Mystery surrounds the cause of the high-speed smash, with some saying it was an accident and others claiming sabotage.

However, the bronze and marble prize, originally destined for the fastest German rider, was instead given to Guthrie’s family and eventually made its way to the Kirkcaldy club.

Jake Drummond with the trophy awarded to Jimmie Guthrie on his deathbed.
Club secretary Jake Drummond wants more information about the trophy. Picture Steven Brown/DCT Media.

And it was presented to the winner of the senior race in an annual event held at the town’s Beveridge Park until 1988.

Club secretary Jake Drummond said: “We want to let everybody know the history of the trophy and also find out who received it in the years prior to Guthrie’s death.”

Guthrie’s body guarded by Nazi soldiers

Guthrie, from Hawick, was the Valentino Rossi of his day, with 32 major titles under his belt and admirers across the world.

Among them was Adolf Hitler, who presented him with the winner’s trophy at the 1935 and 1936 German Grand Prix.

But a year later as Guthrie led the field in the same competition, he came off his bike during the last lap and was thrown into trees.

A picture later emerged of a deceased Guthrie lying on a hospital bed with four Nazi soldiers standing guard and a Swastika ribbon on his body.

Jimmie Guthrie was guarded by Nazi soldiers in his hospital bed.
Jimmie Guthrie surrounded by Nazi soldiers. Picture Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club Archives.

Jake says the rider’s teammates initially put the crash down to mechanical failure.

However, years later Irish rider Stanley Woods claimed he witnessed a German rider force Guthrie off the track.

“A year after Guthrie was killed, that rider was banned from racing for a similar thing,” said Jake.

Jimmie Guthrie was killed during a crash on his final lap.
Possibly the last shot of Guthrie during the race. He’s in the lead tailed by German Kurt Mansfield. Picture Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club Archives.

“There’s speculation that the Norton team didn’t want to upset the Nazis as the political situation was delicate so they said it was engine failure.

“And there’s also a theory that the Nazis were determined it would be a German rider who won as they wanted to show they were part of the master race.”

Trophy was kept in a coal shed due to Hitler connection

Hitler reportedly shed tears over Guthrie’s death and insisted his personal train take his body to the border.

When the rider eventually arrived in Hawick, there was a huge turnout of locals determined to pay their respects.

And the trophy, which had been meant for the German rider with the fastest lap, was handed over to Guthrie’s family.

However, motorcycle racer and journalist Graham Walker – father of the legendary commentator Murray Walker – persuaded them to donate it to the Kirkcaldy club in 1949.

Guthrie with Kirkcaldy club champion and 1935 Manx Grand Prix winner JK Swanston.

“We were the first club in Scotland to run a motorcycle road race and we also had links with Guthrie, who used to race at our events on the sand here,” Jake said.

“We presented the trophy to the winner of the senior event at Beveridge Park every year.

“And they generally went on to win the Scottish Championship that year.”

A programme from one of the Beveridge Park races.

But the 90cm-tall winged messenger of the gods figure is worth a fortune due to its provenance.

“We stopped letting the winning rider take it home in the early 70s because of its value,” said Jake.

“One year we found out a winner’s wife wouldn’t let him keep it in the house because of its dark past and it spent a year in a coal shed.

“Another winner kept it in his garden next to his pond.”

‘People called it the Hitler Trophy but now we call it Wee Jimmie’

Jake added: “It’s a shame the trophy gained the bad reputation it did.

“People called it the Hitler Trophy and it was renamed the County Motors Challenge Trophy to take the stigma away.

The motorcycle races at Beveridge Park were extremely popular.
The BBC cameras are pictured in the background during this action shot from a race meeting at Beveridge Park.

“It was raw for people who had lost family in the war.

“And it must have been tough for them to hear Hitler’s name, hence the new name.

“Now we all just call it Wee Jimmie.”

While the statue’s amazing story is little known outside motor racing circles, it’s famous among fans of the sport.

And club members take it to motorcycle events across Britain to show it off.

The trophy weighs two stones.
The trophy is in the shape of a winged messenger.

Not only is it a talking point but it helps the club raise money for various charities.

“People want their pictures taken with it and we ask them to put a pound in our bucket,” said Jake.

“The money goes to the Blood Bikes or whatever charity we’re collecting for at the time.”

Kirkcaldy club’s centenary celebrations

Kirkcaldy and District Motor Club is planning a motorcycle show as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations in 2022.

And it also hopes to hold a month-long display at the town’s museum.

The trophy will be one of the main attractions, along with other memorabilia, including  bikes used by club members over the years.

And the club is looking for more material held by past members, as well as further information about the trophy.

President Hugh Ward said: “We hold all the club’s historical records and books but for our centenary we are on the lookout for new material or photographs that may have been hidden away.

“And certainly we’d like any new information that could cast more light on what really happened on the German Grand Prix racetrack all these years ago.

“The trophy has become only part of our club’s rich history.”

Anyone with information can contact Jake Drummond on 01592 650562 or email unionmills@virginmedia.co.uk

More on the club’s history is laid out in a series of archive publications, which are on sale.

