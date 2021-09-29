Covid Scotland: How long should there be between my second jag and booster – and when will I get my appointment?

As Scotland’s booster vaccine programme begins to roll out across Tayside and Fife, you might be expecting your appointment.

But how long should you wait between your second dose and booster jag?

And will you be invited by the NHS, or do you have to book?

We’re answering all your questions about the Covid booster vaccine – including how you can get yours.

How long should there be between my second dose and my booster?

If you’re eligible for the booster jag, you can get it any time at least six months following your second dose of any Covid vaccine.

If your second dose was more than six months ago and you usually get the flu jab, your flu and coronavirus booster vaccines will be given to you at the same appointment.

You will get one jag in each arm.

Who can get the booster vaccine?

Currently, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommends the booster vaccine is offered to:

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All adults aged 50 years or over

Adults aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe coronavirus

Adult carers older than 16

Household contacts (older than 16) of immunosuppressed individuals

Which vaccine will I get for my booster?

You will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for your booster.

However, AstraZeneca may be used if you have medical reason meaning you cannot have Pfizer or Moderna.

Will I be invited for my booster, or do I have to book it?

Depending on your age and circumstances, there are different rules for how you will get your Covid booster.

Care home residents will be vaccinated in care home settings.

Local health boards are making arrangements with care homes to give flu and coronavirus booster vaccine at the same time.

Adults aged over 70 and those previously on the shielding list aged 16 or over will receive a vaccine invitation.

This may be an invitation letter, or you may be contacted by your GP with an appointment to receive both a coronavirus booster and flu vaccination.

If you are an eligible frontline health and social care worker, you can book your booster online.

For everyone else, including adults over 50, you may need two separate appointments for your Covid booster and flu vaccine.

This is because it is more likely you had your second dose within the past six months.

According to NHS Inform, adults over 50, adult carers older than 16 and household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals will be able to book an appointment via the online portal “soon”.

Letters will be issued to anyone in these groups who don’t book an appointment online.

Currently, only those most vulnerable to Covid-19 are eligible for the booster vaccine. However, the advice on who should get a booster jag could change as more people get it.