EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee United’s summer transfer window – the first target, ‘data informed’ mantra and Jim Goodwin’s non-negotiables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Dundee United’s summer transfer window – the first target, ‘data informed’ mantra and Jim Goodwin’s non-negotiables

Courier Sport offers an insight into the Tangerines' recruitment drive.

Dundee United have swiftly assembled a squad that looks capable of competing in the Premiership
Dundee United have swiftly assembled a squad that looks capable of competing in the Premiership. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

With 13 new signings and 18 departures, Dundee United’s 2024 summer transfer window will go down as one of the most hectic in recent memory.

A Premiership squad built in 10 weeks, boasting talent from Dundalk to Dubrovnik.

With the Tangerines sitting in third place in the league, in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup and unbeaten in their last eight competitive fixtures, the early signs suggest that United’s work has been largely positive.

And Courier Sport exclusively spoke to head of recruitment Michael Cairney for an insight into the timelines, conversations, data, scouting missions and demands that contributed to a successful foray into the market.

Months in the making

While the summer transfer window creaked ajar on June 14, United’s work had long since started.

Cairney was officially appointed as the Tangerines’ head of recruitment in April but, with the move apparent from the prior month, irons were already in fires.

Dundee United's new head of recruitment Michael Cairney. Image: Dundee United FC.
Dundee United’s head of recruitment Michael Cairney was unveiled in April. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC.

“It became apparent I would be coming in around March, so the planning was with a view to being back in the Premiership,” Cairney said.

“Jim (Goodwin) and I sat down early and discussed what sort of profile (of player) he would like to fit into a certain style of play.

Someone who has done brilliantly so far is Will Ferry, and he’s a great example of someone we identified VERY early on, and the benefit of that.

“We said, “we’ve got to get him” and fought off tough competition from good clubs in League One in England.”

Jim Goodwin knew what he wanted

As well as exemplifying the “pro-active” attitude towards recruitment that the Terrors are keen to employ, Ferry’s energy, power and ability on the ball – he already boasts three assists – was the template for recruitment to come.

Physicality and technique were the non-negotiables for Goodwin.

Will Ferry in full flow against St Johnstone at the weekend
Will Ferry, right, was the first man United’s new recruitment team targeted – and he has shone. Image: SNS

“We wanted to build a good technical side; players who could handle the ball,” continued Cairney. “But with an element of physicality through the squad.

“It’s about having that balance of athleticism and strength, with technical ability. Regardless of position, we were looking for those attributes as a base.”

He added: “The relationship with the manager is everything when it comes to this job. It doesn’t matter what time it is – where we are in the world – we’ll pick the phone up.

“We need to be on the same page, and I think we see a lot of the same things in players.

“Jim is probably the best manager I’ve worked with. He knows what he wants, which makes my job a hell of a lot easier. He gives me the autonomy to get out there and find the profile of player he has asked for and bring them back.”

Jim Goodwin, DUndee United manager
Cairney has built an immediate rapport with Goodwin, pictured. Image SNS

Dundee United: Data informed, not data led

United would ultimately whittle their pool of targets down to 13 captures.

Ferry, Dave Richards, Vicko Sevelj, Ryan Strain, David Babunski, Kristijan Trapanovski and Jort van der Sande arrived permanently. Jack Walton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Luca Stephenson and Sam Dalby were loan signings.

Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma have scarcely featured, but Cairney notes: “I know the fans are yet to really see them. But from what I’ve seen from both players, I think they are going to fit in well.”

Dundee United midfielder Richard Odada with his arms folded
Cairney believes Richard Odada, pictured, and Meshack Ubochioma have the tools to come good. Image: SNS

And seen is the crucial word.

There has never been more data and footage available on players through Wyscout, Hudl, StatsBomb and a host of algorithms that crunch raw numbers in search of the next undiscovered gem.

However, United’s final decision on every player came down to seeing them perform in person, with the ultimate call made by Goodwin.

“There is a lot of information out there and I am big on the benefits of data,” continued Cairney. “But I’ll always say: we are data informed, not data led. It’s easy to get overloaded due to the amount of data that’s out there.

“It is still a case of getting out there, watching these players live and trusting the eye test.”

The case study: Vicko Sevelj

He cites the versatile Croatian Sevelj as the perfect example of the numbers and in-person scouting working in concert.

Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Vicko Sevelj’s data convinced Goodwin and Cairney that he was worth a couple of repeat scouting missions. Image: SNS

“Vicko’s data was brilliant within a team that was struggling (Radomlje),” continued Cairney. “I had watched him live previously but then, looking at his numbers, he really stood out.

“Off the back of that, I went to watch him a couple more times and we started to really see what we could get out of a player like Vicko.

“Yet, there will be other times when a player’s data is good then you watch them live and you see different things. In the end you need to have belief in what you’ve seen in a player, in person.”

He added: “We would never sign a player unless either Jim or I had seen them live – we’ll always put those hard yards and air miles into the due diligence.”

Scouting personalities, not just players

That due diligence extended well beyond assessing duels won or an eye-catching xG.

“There are a lot of comparable leagues to Scotland, if you are solely looking at ability,” Cairney continued.

“But we also like to do a deep dive into their character – to have conversations with the players, agents, people who have worked with them.

“That all builds up an understanding of their character and get a sense of how they will fit into the club and a new country. There’s a lot of leg work that goes into that.”

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs.
Trapanovski has been a hit with the Arabs. Image: SNS

That aspect is particularly pivotal when recruiting from far and wide across the globe. This summer, United have signed players from clubs in Slovenia, Hungary, North Macedonia, the United States and the Netherlands.

“There’s some really good quality in the countries I’ve visited, especially those that we’ve done business in – Hungary, North Macedonia, Slovenia,” Cairney continued. “And, for a club like us, value for money there.”

With that in mind, what of Scottish talent?

“It’s definitely not a case of us bypassing the Scottish market,” he added. “If there’s a player we like, who fits the profile of what we are looking for, then we’ll look at that.

“But while there are emerging markets that present interesting opportunities, we are going to be active. That is not putting down Scottish football at all, but our priority will always be to bring the best players to the club that we can.”

The work continues

Dundee United recruitment chief Michael Cairney.
United recruitment chief Michael Cairney. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“Really positive” and “pleased with the work we’ve done” is Cairney’s assessment of United’s summer transfer window. However, there is very little time to luxuriate in a job well done.

“I’m already looking at the January window,” Cairney continued. “I don’t think we’ll need to do too much business, but you never know. It’s our job to be prepared.

“Longer term, for the next summer window, we’ve already identified what positions we think we’ll need, and the work has started to make sure we are ready, prepared and in a good position for the next couple of windows.”

More from Dundee United

A young Ron Yeats making his way in the game with Dundee United
Former Dundee United and Liverpool 'colossus' Ron Yeats dies aged 86
3
Jort van der Sande is ready for the battle in Scotland
Dundee United star Jort van der Sande reveals Facebook's role in international call from…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United signings and performances rated as city sides come…
Will Ferry is loving life with Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL…
a head and shoulders shot of Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Brandon Forbes exit and delivers honest verdict…
4
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.
Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines…
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Stuart Armstrong during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, on September 06, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Stuart Armstrong reunited with former Dundee United team-mate as free agent finds new club
Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success
Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations - long may it continue

Conversation