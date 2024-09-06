Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL demands

Ferry swapped English football for a crack at the Scottish game with Dundee United this summer.

Will Ferry is loving life with Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Will Ferry is loving life with Dundee United. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By Neil Robertson

Will Ferry admits he’s feeling fresh and energised in Scotland with Dundee United after the gruelling grind of games down south.

The wing-back was Terrors boss Jim Goodwin’s first signing of the summer and the 23-year-old has quickly established himself as a fixture in the first team.

Ferry is revelling in being able to prepare properly for matches with his team-mates at the club’s St Andrews training base.

That is all in sharp contrast to his time at former club Cheltenham Town, when the relentless schedule of games left him drained.

Will Ferry challenges Dundee’s Ethan Ingram in the season-opening derby clash at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Ferry said: “Obviously, League One is hard because it’s so constant.

“You’re Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. A lot of the time you’re just trying to get through the game, you’re trying to stay fit.

“So the quality when it gets to a game isn’t necessarily the highest unless it’s a Saturday, Saturday and you’re playing against one of the big teams.

I can definitely feel the difference in standard here when it comes to training.

“We’re training regularly, we’re working on stuff that down the road I didn’t quite have the chance to work on.

“You’re so tired all the time from the games are travelling.

“Up here you actually have the chance to train. You can see the difference in competition.

Dundee United defender Will Ferry
Will Ferry is relishing training sessions with United. Image: Dundee United FC

“It’s always so intense, there’s no rest in games. Whereas sometimes it ebbs and flows in League One.”

Ferry admits it is a pleasant change at United not being tired all the time.

He added: “I feel fresh. It’s been a while since I’ve felt fresh. I’ve had loads of energy.

“You get the chance to prepare for a game and you’re working on this, you’re working on that.

“You know that your body is ready to go. I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s a little bit new to me in terms of actually feeling fresh going into games.”

More from Dundee United

a head and shoulders shot of Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin reacts to Brandon Forbes exit and delivers honest verdict…
3
Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong pictured in 2014.
Stuart Armstrong recalls Ryan Gauld’s Dundee United breakthrough and says he grilled second ex-Tangerines…
Sam Dalby ahead of Hearts clash. Image: Wise Media/Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United new boy Sam Dalby ready for challenge of Scotland’s top flight
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Stuart Armstrong during a Scotland training session at the Oriam, on September 06, 2020, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Stuart Armstrong reunited with former Dundee United team-mate as free agent finds new club
Ross Graham. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ross Graham on secrets of early Dundee United success
Ross Graham grabbed the only goal as Dundee United defeated Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United exceeding early season expectations - long may it continue
Dundee United's Kristijan Trapanovski, Ross Graham, Vicko Sevelj, and Luca Stephenson celebrate at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
4 Dundee United talking points from Hearts win including versatility and signings settling
2
Dundee United have a new look this season.
Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed
Ross Graham scored the only goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin hails his Dundee United side and reveals key factors in away win…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
4 Dundee United selection conundrums for Jim Goodwin as Tangerines aim to pile misery…

Conversation