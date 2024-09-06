Will Ferry reveals big Dundee United benefit as Scotland switch lays bare extreme EFL demands

Will Ferry admits he’s feeling fresh and energised in Scotland with Dundee United after the gruelling grind of games down south.

The wing-back was Terrors boss Jim Goodwin’s first signing of the summer and the 23-year-old has quickly established himself as a fixture in the first team.

Ferry is revelling in being able to prepare properly for matches with his team-mates at the club’s St Andrews training base.

That is all in sharp contrast to his time at former club Cheltenham Town, when the relentless schedule of games left him drained.

Ferry said: “Obviously, League One is hard because it’s so constant.

“You’re Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. A lot of the time you’re just trying to get through the game, you’re trying to stay fit.

“So the quality when it gets to a game isn’t necessarily the highest unless it’s a Saturday, Saturday and you’re playing against one of the big teams.

“I can definitely feel the difference in standard here when it comes to training.

“We’re training regularly, we’re working on stuff that down the road I didn’t quite have the chance to work on.

“You’re so tired all the time from the games are travelling.

“Up here you actually have the chance to train. You can see the difference in competition.

“It’s always so intense, there’s no rest in games. Whereas sometimes it ebbs and flows in League One.”

Ferry admits it is a pleasant change at United not being tired all the time.

He added: “I feel fresh. It’s been a while since I’ve felt fresh. I’ve had loads of energy.

“You get the chance to prepare for a game and you’re working on this, you’re working on that.

“You know that your body is ready to go. I’ve enjoyed it.

“It’s a little bit new to me in terms of actually feeling fresh going into games.”