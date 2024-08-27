Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for Ireland call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for Ireland call

Ferry is desperate to make his full international debut.

Will Ferry applauds Dundee United supporters
Will Ferry salutes the Dundee United fans. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Will Ferry hopes his blistering Dundee United form will catch the eye of new Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The Icelandic head coach, who famously led his homeland to a 2-1 victory over England at Euro 2016, will name his first squad on Thursday ahead of showdowns with the Three Lions (September 7) and Greece (September 10).

Ferry has represented the Emerald Isle at U/21 level but is yet to make his senior bow, acknowledging that he “hasn’t really been anywhere near it” after joining Cheltenham Town in 2022.

New Ireland boss, Heimir Hallgrimsson, during his time in charge of Iceland
New Ireland boss, Heimir Hallgrimsson, during his time in charge of Iceland. Image: Shutterstock

As such, he hopes his switch to Tannadice – and increased visibility of televised matches against the likes of Dundee, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen – could bring him into Ireland contention.

With Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea hailing from the same coastal town of Tramore as United boss Jim Goodwin – and the pair former teammates from U/16 level – rave reviews could be making their way back to Dublin.

Whether this international date comes too soon for Ferry remains to be seen, but he has done his chances no harm with a superb start to life in Tayside as a marauding left wingback.

Will Ferry in full flow against St Johnstone at the weekend
Will Ferry in full flow against St Johnstone at the weekend. Image: SNS

Ferry said: “You’re getting loads of exposure because you’re on TV regularly up here. I think I’d played on telly once in my whole career until I came to Scotland!

“There are boys coming up here, moving on to Serie A and things – getting big moves and impressing.

“I think Scottish football isn’t respected quite as much as it should be down in England.

“And on a personal note, if I was to play well and impress, I’d feel like I’d have more chance of getting international recognition here than I would in League One. I’ve played 19/s and U/21s for Ireland, but not seniors.

“I qualify through my dad’s side to my granddad. So, hopefully I do well, and it opens the door for me.

Dundee United star Will Ferry in possession
Ferry in possession for United. Image: Richard Wiseman/Shutterstock

“That was a big selling point in terms of what the gaffer (Goodwin) pitched to me. He said it’s a good chance to get in and around the squad, get eyes on you and get a bit of recognition for it.”

