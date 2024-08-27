Will Ferry hopes box office Dundee United live TV clashes will pave way for Ireland call

Will Ferry hopes his blistering Dundee United form will catch the eye of new Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The Icelandic head coach, who famously led his homeland to a 2-1 victory over England at Euro 2016, will name his first squad on Thursday ahead of showdowns with the Three Lions (September 7) and Greece (September 10).

Ferry has represented the Emerald Isle at U/21 level but is yet to make his senior bow, acknowledging that he “hasn’t really been anywhere near it” after joining Cheltenham Town in 2022.

As such, he hopes his switch to Tannadice – and increased visibility of televised matches against the likes of Dundee, Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen – could bring him into Ireland contention.

With Ireland assistant manager John O’Shea hailing from the same coastal town of Tramore as United boss Jim Goodwin – and the pair former teammates from U/16 level – rave reviews could be making their way back to Dublin.

Whether this international date comes too soon for Ferry remains to be seen, but he has done his chances no harm with a superb start to life in Tayside as a marauding left wingback.

Ferry said: “You’re getting loads of exposure because you’re on TV regularly up here. I think I’d played on telly once in my whole career until I came to Scotland!

“There are boys coming up here, moving on to Serie A and things – getting big moves and impressing.

“I think Scottish football isn’t respected quite as much as it should be down in England.

“And on a personal note, if I was to play well and impress, I’d feel like I’d have more chance of getting international recognition here than I would in League One. I’ve played 19/s and U/21s for Ireland, but not seniors.

“I qualify through my dad’s side to my granddad. So, hopefully I do well, and it opens the door for me.

“That was a big selling point in terms of what the gaffer (Goodwin) pitched to me. He said it’s a good chance to get in and around the squad, get eyes on you and get a bit of recognition for it.”