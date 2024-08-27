Car crashes into hotel beer garden in Rosyth

A car crashed into a hotel beer garden in Rosyth.

Police taped off the area after a car crashed through fencing and a wall at The Gothenburg Hotel on Queensferry Road.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The hotel remained open, despite a section of the beer garden being destroyed.

Images show the car through a wall, with rubble strewn across the seating area.

One eyewitness said he was in the bookmakers opposite the Gothenburg Hotel pub – known locally as the Goth – when he heard the crash.

He said: “There was this loud bang and I went out to see what had happened and right in don’t of me was the car right through the pub wall.

‘It’s just so lucky that nobody was sat outside at the time’

“People rushed to help the woman driver.

“There were bricks and debris all over the place.

“The car had crashed right through the outdoor seating area, destroying the wall and several tables.

“It’s just so lucky that nobody was sat outside at the time as it could have been so much more serious.”

Another eyewitness said he saw paramedics taking the female driver to hospital.

He said: “Police and two ambulances were here very quickly.

“Thankfully it looked like the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

“The crash has totally wiped out the pub’s beer garden.

“It could have been carnage had there been people sat there.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle at Queensferry Road, Rosyth. Recovery has been arranged.”

The Gothenburg Hotel declined to comment when approached by The Courier.