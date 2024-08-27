Car crashes into hotel beer garden in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car crashes into hotel beer garden in Rosyth

Police taped off the area after it crashed through fencing and a wall

By Ellidh Aitken & Neil Henderson
Car crashed through beer garden wall at Gothenburg Hotel on Queensferry Road, Rosyth.
A section of the Gothenburg Hotel beer garden has been taped off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A car crashed into a hotel beer garden in Rosyth.

Police taped off the area after a car crashed through fencing and a wall at The Gothenburg Hotel on Queensferry Road.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The hotel remained open, despite a section of the beer garden being destroyed.

Emergency services were called to the crash. Image: fifejammerlocations.com

Images show the car through a wall, with rubble strewn across the seating area.

One eyewitness said he was in the bookmakers opposite the Gothenburg Hotel pub – known locally as the Goth – when he heard the crash.

He said: “There was this loud bang and I went out to see what had happened and right in don’t of me was the car right through the pub wall.

‘It’s just so lucky that nobody was sat outside at the time’

“People rushed to help the woman driver.

“There were bricks and debris all over the place.

“The car had crashed right through the outdoor seating area, destroying the wall and several tables.

“It’s just so lucky that nobody was sat outside at the time as it could have been so much more serious.”

The aftermath of the crash. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Another eyewitness said he saw paramedics taking the female driver to hospital.

He said: “Police and two ambulances were here very quickly.

“Thankfully it looked like the driver wasn’t seriously injured.

“The crash has totally wiped out the pub’s beer garden.

“It could have been carnage had there been people sat there.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, we received a report of a crash involving one vehicle at Queensferry Road, Rosyth. Recovery has been arranged.”

The Gothenburg Hotel declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

