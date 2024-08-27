Maha, 17, flying the flag for young women as she opens Perth beauty salon

A 17-year-old from Perth has opened a new beauty salon on the High Street.

Maha Aziz unveiled Pleasing at 293 High Street earlier in August after it took six months to “transform” the unit.

The former UHI student says she has always had an interest in beauty and used her savings to fund the venture.

Perth entrepreneur wants to show ‘women can do it’

Maha told The Courier: “I’m slowly starting to build clientele, but salons are different.

“With food places, everyone wants to try something new but salons are something people are already committed to.

“I feel often it’s hard for women to open up businesses, so I want to represent that women can do it.

“I had enough savings to start up my business and this was something I wanted to do on my own.

“Growing up, I often felt insecure with the way I looked, so being able to use lashes and makeup made me more self-confident.

“It’s been quite a transformation in here, but I’ve had some help with family and friends which is great.

“I want people to feel they’re at home in here.”

Salon owner Maha inspired by family

Maha studied beauty therapy at UHI and gained industry knowledge after leaving school at 16 and will be offering a range of treatments.

She says she was inspired by her dad Aziz’s businesses and was persuaded to start up her own by her mum Rehana.

The entrepreneur added: “It was a hard decision to start a business but a good one.

“My dad has always had businesses, which has inspired me – it’s something I always heard him talking about.

“That inspired me as I wanted to have a part of that myself.

“My mum was my main supporter – she wanted to see me with my own business and not worrying about my finances.

“Her being one of the main supporters was helpful as she wants me not to have to rely on anyone.”

Bookings can be made both in person and online.

The salon takes over the former Hell Yeah gift shop which moved to another High Street location.

You can keep up to date with changes in Perth city centre by checking out The Courier’s high street tracker.