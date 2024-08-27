Beautiful new-build house near idyllic Fife village on sale for £425k

An attractive new home near a lovely Fife village has come on the market.

Milldeans is a four-bedroom detached house that forms part of small development built two years ago.

It sits on the edge of Drummy Woods around a mile from the village of Star. The small cluster of houses there are built on a former farm and are surrounded by fields and woodland.

Milldeans has a large living room with triple aspect windows giving outstanding countryside views in three directions.

Patio doors open to the garden and the room has a feature fireplace.

Sliding barn-style doors open into a spacious kitchen/dining room. It has quartz worktops and a range cooker. There is tumbled limestone flooring throughout most of the ground floor.

There is an accessible shower on the ground floor as well as a utility room.

On the upper level the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

Three more double bedrooms share a family bathroom. All four bedrooms enjoy panoramic countryside views.

There is a garage with power and light, and an attic space has plenty of storage.

Milldeans has an air source heat pump and underfloor heating. Coupled with modern levels of insulation, it should be an affordable home to run.

There is plenty of parking to the front, while a garden wraps around the back and sides of the house.

Milldean, Milldeans Farm, Star is on sale with ESPC for offers over £425,000.