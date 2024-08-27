Beautiful new-build house near idyllic Fife village on sale for £425k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful new-build house near idyllic Fife village on sale for £425k

Milldeans is located on a private lane close to Star of Markinch.

By Jack McKeown
Milldean sits in the countryside near Star of Markinch. Image: ESPC.
Milldean sits in the countryside near Star of Markinch. Image: ESPC.

An attractive new home near a lovely Fife village has come on the market.

Milldeans is a four-bedroom detached house that forms part of small development built two years ago.

Milldeans is surrounded by countryside and is located near Star of Markinch.
Milldeans is surrounded by countryside. Image: ESPC.

It sits on the edge of Drummy Woods around a mile from the village of Star. The small cluster of houses there are built on a former farm and are surrounded by fields and woodland.

The living room has windows on three sides and a wood burning stove. Image: ESPC.

Milldeans has a large living room with triple aspect windows giving outstanding countryside views in three directions.

Patio doors open to the garden and the room has a feature fireplace.

Sliding ‘barn-style’ doors open to the kitchen. Image: ESPC.

Sliding barn-style doors open into a spacious kitchen/dining room. It has quartz worktops and a range cooker. There is tumbled limestone flooring throughout most of the ground floor.

The kitchen/dining room has patio doors to the garden. Image: ESPC.

There is an accessible shower on the ground floor as well as a utility room.

On the upper level the main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

.
Milldean has four bedrooms. Image: ESPC.

Three more double bedrooms share a family bathroom. All four bedrooms enjoy panoramic countryside views.

There is a garage with power and light, and an attic space has plenty of storage.

Milldeans has an air source heat pump and underfloor heating. Coupled with modern levels of insulation, it should be an affordable home to run.

There are countryside views in all directions. Image: ESPC.

There is plenty of parking to the front, while a garden wraps around the back and sides of the house.

Milldean, Milldeans Farm, Star is on sale with ESPC for offers over £425,000.

More from Property

Keillor House.
Grand Perthshire country home with indoor swimming pool has price cut by £225k
This house in Newburgh could be an ideal project property. Image: Rightmove.
Two bedroom stone-built house in Newburgh on sale for just £69k
Willowbrook Cottage.
4-bedroom Angus countryside home for sale for just £200k - but needs 'substantial' refurb
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth.
3-storey Fife home with incredible sea views for sale at £475k
The flat on Hope Street is at the heart of St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
Garden flat in St Andrews on sale for £1.275 million
Sandford House near Wormit. Image: Knight Frank
Beautiful Fife arts and crafts home with 6 luxury self-catering units relisted for sale…
Broughty Ferry villa.
4-bedroom family home with view of Broughty Castle on sale for £425k
4
The front of 8 Tay Street, Newport
Grand Victorian home with views of River Tay and bridges for sale at £475k
Johnston Lodge is set just back from Anstruther's waterfront. Image: Rettie.
The beautiful Anstruther apartment that was once owned by a Tahitian princess
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. A four-bedroom rural home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just ?270,000.?? Picture shows; Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, near Kirriemuir, Angus.. Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, near Kirriemuir, Angus.. Supplied by Thorntons Date; Unknown
Rural Angus 4-bedroom home with sheds, workshop and kennel on sale for just £270k

Conversation