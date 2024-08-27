Tobi Oluwayemi hopes Celtic advice from Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart can help him flourish at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tobi Oluwayemi hopes Celtic advice from Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart can help him flourish at Dunfermline

The Celtic youngster has joined the Pars on a season-long loan.

Tobi Oluwayemi with Joe Hart as Celtic celebrate their 2021/22 Premiership title triumph.
Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Tobi Oluwayemi has revealed he has arrived at Dunfermline inspired by the advice of goalkeeping greats Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart.

The Pars’ new loan signing was part of the first-team squad at Celtic for their pre-season tour to the United States earlier this summer.

It was a trip that helped to delay his arrival at East End Park, but one the 21-year-old believes could be instrumental in his development between the sticks.

The youngster was able to pick the brains of Denmark internationalist Schmeichel, having done the same with Hart during the former England number one’s three years with the Hoops.

Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi holds up a Dunfermline Athletic scarf.
Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Some great goalies and great people joined Celtic in the last couple of years,” said the recent recruit, who joined the Hoops from Spurs in 2019.

“Joe Hart, Kasper Schmeichel – people who have won the Premier League and played in bigger international competitions.

“You learn so much from them as keepers and sportsmen.

“The pre-season tour was great. It was my first experience of a long trip away to a different continent.

“Especially with Kasper joining in at the start, you get to see a different type of person.

Tobi: ‘They were magnificent’

“Obviously I had Joe Hart before. But you get different characters, different persons and a different way of being at the top, because they have both been at the top.

“You ask questions as much as you can and learn as much as you can. You’d be a fool not to.”

He added: “They were magnificent. Joe Hart worked with my brother [Josh] at Spurs so that helped me a bit, that he knew my name and he knew of me.

“How humble and hard working the guy is was an eye-opener for any young player. If someone who has been there behaves like this then you have to behave like that.

“When Kasper came in, it was the same humility. You start to see a trend with the top players when you speak to them.

Tobi Oluwayemi with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

“They all have that sense of humility and hard work ethic about them.”

Oluwayemi has previously been on loan at Cork City and Admira Wacker in Austria, but both spells were cut short due to injury.

However, he is hopeful his season-long switch to Dunfermline will prove more fruitful – just as it has for pal and former Celtic team-mate Ewan Otoo, who joined the Pars 18 months ago.

“Loans are very beneficial for young players and keepers,” he added. “You get to a stage where the things you need to learn are in matches and you need to go out there and do it.

Ewan Otoo friendship

“Loans are an opportunity to do that.

“At this club, I know Ewan Otoo very well. He has told me about the club.

“Me and Ewan are very close. I speak to him everyday, regardless. And when he heard that I might be coming here he told me what this place can do for me – and what I can do for this place.

“It helped him when he left Celtic, and I felt that it was a good option [for me].”

Conversation