EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline sign Celtic youngster Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the season

By Craig Cairns
February 10 2023, 10.16am Updated: February 10 2023, 10.59am
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo
Celtic B captain Ewan Otoo. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline have signed 20-year-old Celtic Ewan Otoo on loan until the end of the season, Courier Sport understands.

Pars boss James McPake has been looking to strengthen his defence after Sam Fisher was last month recalled by Dundee.

McPake tried to sign former Dunfermline defender Euan Murray ahead of the recent transfer deadline day but no deal was finalised.

Now Otoo, who can play central defence or at left-back, has joined the Pars as they continue their push for the League One title.

Otoo captained Celtic B against Dunfermline earlier this season in the SPFL Trust Trophy as McPake’s side ran out 2-1 winners.

