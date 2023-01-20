Sam Fisher recalled by Dundee following successful Dunfermline loan spell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have recalled talented defender Sam Fisher following an impressive loan stint with Dunfermline Athletic.

Fisher, 21, made 17 appearances for the Pars, playing a key part in their rise to the summit of League 1.

As well as his stoic defensive efforts – the Fifers have only conceded 11 goals in 20 league games this term – Fisher also contributed two assists.

As such, his departure will be a hammer-blow for ex-Dee gaffer James McPake, now at the helm at East End Park.

Fisher will now seek to establish himself in Gary Bowyer’s Dundee side, having already played six times.

However, the youngster is unavailable to face St Mirren in Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie after lining up for Dunfermline against Forfar in the previous round.