Dundee loanee Sam Fisher ‘should have four or five goals’ for Dunfermline but will leave scoring to the strikers

Sam Fisher celebrated like he had scored the winner.

His cross in the dying minutes versus an all-out defensive display from Edinburgh was diverted into his own net by Liam Fontaine – the only goal of the game.

After the match the Dundee loanee said he was claiming it, no water how it was recorded officially. His manager also gave him the credit.

That 1-0 win put Dunfermline back at the top of the league, at the expense of the capital side with a game in hand.

“I think everyone knows it wasn’t going in but I tried to claim it. I think the gaffer gave me it, so I’ll take it,” said Fisher.

“I’m not to bothered if I managed to score.

“I should have scored four or five goals this season, I’ve missed quite a few chances!

“Some cleared off the line, some poor attempts from me.

“We’ve got boys up top that can do a lot more damage than me in front of goal.

“In fact, they’re doing that now.”

Despite his lack of goals the Pars have since extended their lead at the top of League One, partly down to a solid defence.

Though Fisher – whose contract at Dens expires in the summer – had to “bide my time” when he first came in.

“But when the manager put his trust in me and gave me the opportunity to play then I’ve relished it and loved every minute of it so far,” he added.

“I just hope that can continue.”

Manager James McPake brought Fisher in on loan from Dundee in August but the defender didn’t make his first start until the 3-0 win over Alloa in October.

This was partly to get Aaron Comrie back to wingback and he responded with the opening goal.

Alloa responded to a poor first half by withdrawing Conor Sammon – kept quiet by Fisher.

Those working with Fisher at East End, many of them familiar to him from his time at Dens, always backed his ability.

The centre-back, who recently turned 21, has started every match since that win at Alloa.

“I enjoy working with the gaffer, I enjoy working with Dave [Mackay] as well.

“They’ve got Monty [chief scout Gary Montignani] alongside them and Harty [first-team coach Martin Harty] as well, who I also worked with at Dundee. I’m loving it.

“They know how I work and they’re helping me a lot.

“They helped me before at Dundee and they’re helping me again here.

“I’m getting more games, at a good level as well.”