Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to the B9130 near Mount Frost Drive shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a one-vehicle crash on B9130 which happened around 5.55pm on Thursday, 22 November.

“A man was taken to Victoria Hospital.”