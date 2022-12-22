Man taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash in Glenrothes By James Simpson December 22 2022, 8.04pm Updated: December 22 2022, 8.14pm One man was taken to hospital after the one-vehicle accident on the B9130. Image: Google [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Glenrothes. Emergency services were called to the B9130 near Mount Frost Drive shortly before 6pm on Thursday. Police Scotland confirmed the man has been taken to Victoria Hospital though the extent of his injuries are unknown. A spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a one-vehicle crash on B9130 which happened around 5.55pm on Thursday, 22 November. “A man was taken to Victoria Hospital.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife… Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 2 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife's first baby of 2023 2 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Fife revealed Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff 'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says… Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio… Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match Editor's Picks Rape sentencing in Scotland not a ‘pressing problem’ appeal judges rule Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided, warns Cammy Kerr Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care row Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of ‘hard choices’ ahead Most Commented 1 SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 City planner questions decision to build another office block at Dundee Waterfront 4 Angus crematorium objectors bank on appeal hearing early in 2023 5 Broughty Ferry bus shelters destroyed by vandals again - just weeks after repairs 6 Dundee council chiefs urged to call in expert over Olympia corrosion 7 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 8 Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures 9 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 10 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast