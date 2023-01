[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman missing from Arbroath has been traced safe and well following a police appeal to find her.

Victoria Barclay had last been seen at around 5.40pm on Wednesday in the Grant Road area of the Angus town.

Officers have now confirmed the 39-year-old has been traced safe and well and thanked those who helped in their appeal.