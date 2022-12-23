Thousands of Tayside and Fife council staff subjected to abuse and violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Thousands of Tayside and Fife council staff subjected to abuse and violence

By Alasdair Clark
December 23 2022, 5.30am Updated: December 23 2022, 10.36am
Council staff like bin workers have been abused. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Thousands of council staff in Tayside and Fife have been subjected to abuse and violence this year, new figures have revealed.

Verbal abuse, stalking and assault with a weapon made up just some of the incidents recorded by officials between January and October 2022.

The majority of attacks in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross were physical, with more than 1,600 recorded in the kingdom during the first 10 months of the year alone.

Dundee City Council staff faced 750 incidents of physical violence while Perth and Kinross and Angus recorded 679 and 1,127, respectively.

The highest number of incidents affect education workers, including teachers and school support staff.

In Dundee, staff in schools reported 501 verbal and 570 physical incidents of abuse in academic year 2021/22.

Similar figures were reported in Angus, with 1,008 incidents reported by education staff overall.

Physical attacks on teachers

In Perth and Kinross, education and children’s services staff reported 546 incidents of verbal or physical violence.

A total of 1,469 instances of physical violence were recorded in Fife, alongside 348 verbal attacks.

Numbers for education staff are recorded by academic year, rather than annually.

The last four years have seen a slight decrease in incidents reported in Dundee, Perth and Angus, but Fife has recorded an increase.

Trade union leaders warn the true scale of the problem could be hidden, with many cases going unreported.

Unite regional officer Dougie Maguire says the figures are “shocking”.

Abuse figures ‘deeply alarming’

He told The Courier: “The scale of the assaults on council workers across Fife and Tayside, whether they be verbal or physical, is shocking and deeply alarming.

“However, it really only reflects some of the reality because our members are telling us that many assaults go unreported and that many consider it an occupational hazard which is unacceptable.”

The union wants to see public-facing council staff protected alongside emergency services workers, with a specific offence for assaulting them.

Mr Maguire added: “It is the only way to stamp out assaults on workers providing essential services to the public.”

