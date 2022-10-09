Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline

By Craig Cairns
October 9 2022, 11.32am Updated: October 9 2022, 1.51pm
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline had the points more or less in the bag by half-time in Saturday’s win versus Alloa.

Goals from Aaron Comrie, his first of the season, and Matty Todd, his first deliberate goal this season, gave the Pars a comfortable lead.

Too often Dunfermline have failed to convert first-half chances this season.

The 2-0 lead was no more than they deserved and Craig Wighton put the game beyond doubt from the bench with his first touch.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the 3-0 win – which sets up a top-of-the-table clash at home to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

Another formation change

James McPake stuck with a back three but was hampered in attack with the continued absence of Kevin O’Hara and Lewis McCann left out as a precaution.

The Pars boss responded to that and the previous week’s disappointment by fielding a front three against the back three of Alloa – and they dominated as a result.

Chris Hamilton was brought back into the midfield to give extra insurance alongside Joe Chalmers.

Nikolay Todorov was a handful and Todd and Chris Mochrie were excellent just off the Bulgarian.

“It’s a bit of a gift when you’ve got that type of player and he runs on, and it’s a great finish,” said McPake of Todd’s goal.

The inclusion of Sam Fisher kept Conor Sammon, who has nine goals already this season, quiet and the striker was replaced at half-time.

It also meant Comrie was pushed to wingback and he met Chalmers’ excellent cross to open the scoring before Todd’s cool finish.

The first half forced Brian Rice into a double-substitution and formation change of his own at the break – but by that time the match was won.

Taking chances

The Pars have started matches and dominated first halves on many occasions this season.

Too many of those times they have spurned chances while on top – leading some matches to end in draws and others in narrow wins.

The two-goal cushion and the second-half saves from Deniz Mehmet meant the Pars were never in danger.

Alloa started the second half the better side but too many attacks broke down to cause concern.

It may have been different had Bradley Rodden made more of his chance minutes after the restart.

Mehmet’s third save was the pick of the bunch and came with around 10 minutes remaining when Cawley aimed a free hit at the bottom corner.

The big keeper got down to get a hand to it before getting up to make sure the rebound was blocked.

It prevented any hope of a late rally and Dunfermline added a third shortly after through Wighton.

Wighton made it 3-0 with his first touch.
Wighton made it 3-0 with his first touch. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Promotion form?

The Pars have matched the start they made in their last season in League 1 in 2015/16 – which got them out of the division at the third time of asking.

James McPake’s side has amassed the same number of points as that team after nine matches played – 19.

The difference this season is they are unbeaten this time – they had lost twice by this point in 2015.

Dunfermline's first nine matches of the 2015/16 League 1 season.
Dunfermline's first nine matches of the 2015/16 League 1 season. Screenshot: Soccerway.

The 15/16 side went on to win their next two and didn’t lose again in the league until the end of January – at home to Airdrie.

Too many home draws have been an issue for the current crop and it is already shaping up to be one of those crazy seasons that Scotland’s third tier often throws up.

Editor's Picks