Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline had the points more or less in the bag by half-time in Saturday’s win versus Alloa.

Goals from Aaron Comrie, his first of the season, and Matty Todd, his first deliberate goal this season, gave the Pars a comfortable lead.

Too often Dunfermline have failed to convert first-half chances this season.

The 2-0 lead was no more than they deserved and Craig Wighton put the game beyond doubt from the bench with his first touch.

📸 Aaron Comrie, Matty Todd and Craig Wighton found the back of the net during today's 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic. pic.twitter.com/DMSLGm2cb7 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 8, 2022

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from the 3-0 win – which sets up a top-of-the-table clash at home to FC Edinburgh on Saturday.

Another formation change

James McPake stuck with a back three but was hampered in attack with the continued absence of Kevin O’Hara and Lewis McCann left out as a precaution.

The Pars boss responded to that and the previous week’s disappointment by fielding a front three against the back three of Alloa – and they dominated as a result.

Chris Hamilton was brought back into the midfield to give extra insurance alongside Joe Chalmers.

Nikolay Todorov was a handful and Todd and Chris Mochrie were excellent just off the Bulgarian.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic. 🏁 Full Highlights Later! pic.twitter.com/kP0fa16u1d — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 8, 2022

“It’s a bit of a gift when you’ve got that type of player and he runs on, and it’s a great finish,” said McPake of Todd’s goal.

The inclusion of Sam Fisher kept Conor Sammon, who has nine goals already this season, quiet and the striker was replaced at half-time.

It also meant Comrie was pushed to wingback and he met Chalmers’ excellent cross to open the scoring before Todd’s cool finish.

The first half forced Brian Rice into a double-substitution and formation change of his own at the break – but by that time the match was won.

Taking chances

The Pars have started matches and dominated first halves on many occasions this season.

Too many of those times they have spurned chances while on top – leading some matches to end in draws and others in narrow wins.

The two-goal cushion and the second-half saves from Deniz Mehmet meant the Pars were never in danger.

Alloa started the second half the better side but too many attacks broke down to cause concern.

It may have been different had Bradley Rodden made more of his chance minutes after the restart.

Mehmet’s third save was the pick of the bunch and came with around 10 minutes remaining when Cawley aimed a free hit at the bottom corner.

The big keeper got down to get a hand to it before getting up to make sure the rebound was blocked.

It prevented any hope of a late rally and Dunfermline added a third shortly after through Wighton.

Promotion form?

The Pars have matched the start they made in their last season in League 1 in 2015/16 – which got them out of the division at the third time of asking.

James McPake’s side has amassed the same number of points as that team after nine matches played – 19.

The difference this season is they are unbeaten this time – they had lost twice by this point in 2015.

The 15/16 side went on to win their next two and didn’t lose again in the league until the end of January – at home to Airdrie.

Too many home draws have been an issue for the current crop and it is already shaping up to be one of those crazy seasons that Scotland’s third tier often throws up.