Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars dominate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars dominate

By Craig Cairns
October 8 2022, 4.52pm Updated: October 8 2022, 5.58pm
Dunfermline took on Alloa at the Indodrill.
Dunfermline took on Alloa at the Indodrill.

Dunfermline Athletic maintained their unbeaten record in League 1 with a 3-0 over Alloa Athletic at the Indrodrill Stadium.

The third meeting between the side at this early stage of the season saw first-half goals from Aaron Comrie and Matty Todd give the Pars a comfortable lead.

Substitute Craig Wighton scored second after coming off the bench, his first of the season.

Alloa enjoyed more of the second half but were unable to take any of their opportunities.

It leaves the Pars in second in League 1 with a game in hand over leaders FC Edinburgh after their win at home to Kelty Hearts.

Key moments

After a spell for each side the Pars took control again and opening the scoring around the half-hour mark.

It was deserved after Chris Mochrie hit the bar and Todd’s shot was blocked after an excellent run.

It proved to be crucial as Dunfermline controlled the rest of the half and doubled their lead on the break through Todd.

Early in the second half Bradley Rodden had a great chance to equalise when the ball fell kindly in the box but he completely fluffed his effort.

Deniz Mehmet made a good save just after from half-time substiute Kevin Cawley.

Mehmet made another good save with around 10 minutes remaining, again from a Cawley effort, before getting up to block the rebound, preventing a late rally.

Key man: Matty Todd

Todd started on fire with an excellent run down the left but was crowded out as he shot.

He played in a slightly more advanced role and barely gave the Alloa defence peace in the first half.

He was rewarded on the stroke of half-time when he anticipated the ball being missed but the Alloa defence and lifted it over the advancing keeper.

Player ratings:

Dunfermline (3-5-2-1): Mehmet 8; Fisher 8, Benedictus 8, Breen 8; Comrie 8, Hamilton 8, Chalmers 8, Edwards 8; Mochrie 9, Todd 9; Todorov 8 (Wighton 7). Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, Ritchie-Hosler, Young, Sutherland, Mahon.

Manager under the microscope

McPake had yet more selection issues, with Lewis McCann missing out altogether.

Kyle Macdonald dropped to the bench and Sam Fisher came in for his first start.

With few options through the middle, Nikolay Todorov started with Chris Mochrie and Matty Todd just off the Bulgarian and with Craig Wighton ready from the bench.

Conor Sammon identified Fisher as a potential weak link and played on his side but was substituted at the break after a quiet first half.

Fisher’s inclusion meant Comrie could play right wingback, from which he opened the scoring.

Man in the middle

Alan Newlands had a very quiet game until he dished out – slightly unnecessary bookings to Comrie and Wighton in the final minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…
Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie expects more 'rollercoaster' results in tough League One
Raith Rovers' new signing John Frederiksen. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray gives lowdown on Raith Rovers' new 6'8 striker John Frederiksen
Connor O'Riordan made his debut versus Dundee.
Raith Rovers will do 'what we can' to keep Connor O'Riordan beyond January loan…

Most Read

1
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
2
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A90 southbound has been closed at Tealing following a collision Picture shows; The A90 near Tealing. A90, Angus. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/10/2022
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash
5
The scaffolding has been up since September 2021. Image: Emma Duncan/DCT Media
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
6
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
7
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
8
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
10
Developers have lost an appeal against refusal for 60 new homes on the north east corner of Carnoustie. Pic: Google
Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland

More from The Courier

Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire

Editor's Picks