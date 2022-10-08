Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars dominate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic maintained their unbeaten record in League 1 with a 3-0 over Alloa Athletic at the Indrodrill Stadium.

The third meeting between the side at this early stage of the season saw first-half goals from Aaron Comrie and Matty Todd give the Pars a comfortable lead.

⚽️ GOAL! Aaron Comrie opens the scoring after 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/C6DbzhOfGa — Pars Review (@ParsReview) October 8, 2022

Substitute Craig Wighton scored second after coming off the bench, his first of the season.

Alloa enjoyed more of the second half but were unable to take any of their opportunities.

It leaves the Pars in second in League 1 with a game in hand over leaders FC Edinburgh after their win at home to Kelty Hearts.

Key moments

After a spell for each side the Pars took control again and opening the scoring around the half-hour mark.

It was deserved after Chris Mochrie hit the bar and Todd’s shot was blocked after an excellent run.

It proved to be crucial as Dunfermline controlled the rest of the half and doubled their lead on the break through Todd.

⚽️⚽️ GOAL! @matttodd__ lobs the Alloa keeper in the 44th minute to make it 2-0 to Dunfermline -and here’s the goal! pic.twitter.com/3YN4Xbf4MK — Pars Review (@ParsReview) October 8, 2022

Early in the second half Bradley Rodden had a great chance to equalise when the ball fell kindly in the box but he completely fluffed his effort.

Deniz Mehmet made a good save just after from half-time substiute Kevin Cawley.

Mehmet made another good save with around 10 minutes remaining, again from a Cawley effort, before getting up to block the rebound, preventing a late rally.

Key man: Matty Todd

Todd started on fire with an excellent run down the left but was crowded out as he shot.

He played in a slightly more advanced role and barely gave the Alloa defence peace in the first half.

He was rewarded on the stroke of half-time when he anticipated the ball being missed but the Alloa defence and lifted it over the advancing keeper.

Player ratings:

Dunfermline (3-5-2-1): Mehmet 8; Fisher 8, Benedictus 8, Breen 8; Comrie 8, Hamilton 8, Chalmers 8, Edwards 8; Mochrie 9, Todd 9; Todorov 8 (Wighton 7). Subs not used: Little, Macdonald, Ritchie-Hosler, Young, Sutherland, Mahon.

Manager under the microscope

McPake had yet more selection issues, with Lewis McCann missing out altogether.

Kyle Macdonald dropped to the bench and Sam Fisher came in for his first start.

This is how Dunfermline have actually lined up. pic.twitter.com/qkgAjejB5A — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) October 8, 2022

With few options through the middle, Nikolay Todorov started with Chris Mochrie and Matty Todd just off the Bulgarian and with Craig Wighton ready from the bench.

Conor Sammon identified Fisher as a potential weak link and played on his side but was substituted at the break after a quiet first half.

Fisher’s inclusion meant Comrie could play right wingback, from which he opened the scoring.

Man in the middle

Alan Newlands had a very quiet game until he dished out – slightly unnecessary bookings to Comrie and Wighton in the final minutes.