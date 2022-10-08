Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn stunner steals the show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn stunner steals the show

By George Cran
October 8 2022, 4.53pm Updated: October 8 2022, 5.20pm
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.

A Bobby Linn stunner saw Arbroath and Dundee share the points after a 1-1 draw at a blustery Gayfield.

Linn’s 35-yard free-kick may have gone in off Dee goalie Adam Legzdins last but the goal was the least Dick Campbell’s team deserved.

In a match of little quality, Zak Rudden opened the scoring after six minutes before the Red Lichties went on to dominate the first 45.

Linn’s equaliser was their reward but neither side could find a winner in a hard-fought but drab second period with Rudden and Zach Robinson missing the best of the chances.

The home side, though, will be far happier with their performance than the visitors, despite remaining bottom of the division.

Key moments

Zak Rudden makes it 1-0 to Dundee. (Image: SNS)

The home side were inches from taking the lead in the opening stages as Tyler French headed Ricky Little’s goal-bound volley off the line.

Seconds later, Dundee were in front. From French’s clearance, the Dark Blues raced up the other end with Rudden powering in a header from Paul McMullan’s cross.

Arbroath dominated much of the first half but it took a moment of magic from Linn to find a way past Dee goalie Legzdins.

Bobby Linn cracks a wonderful free-kick towards the Dundee goal (Image: SNS).

A free-kick from 35 yards didn’t look like anything to worry about for Dundee.

The Lichties hero, however, fired a thunderbolt off the crossbar with the ball finding a way into the net off the back of the unfortunate Legzdins.

Star man: Bobby Linn

Former Dee Bobby Linn was a thorn in the side of the Dundee defence all afternoon.

He may be about to turn 37 but he remains a key player for the Lichties.

And there’s still serious quality in that right foot of his.

Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 6, Oakley 7, Hamilton 6, Little 6, Bitsindou 6, Gold 6, Tait 7, Jacobs 6, McKenna 6 (Shanks 86), Hilson 6, Linn 8 (Isiaka 83).

Subs not used: Gill, Corfe, Hancock, Fosu.

Dundee’s Cillian Sheridan (L) and Arbroath’s Scott Bitsindou race for the ball.

Dundee: Legzdins 6, Kerr 6, Marshall 6, French 6, Ashcroft 6, McGhee 6, Grayson 6, McMullan 6 (Mulligan 68, 6), McCowan 6 (Cameron 77, 6), Rudden 7, Sheridan 5 (Robinson 77, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Sweeney, Byrne, McGowan, Williamson, Anderson.

Attendance: 3,372 (1,609 away)

Managers under the microscope

Dick Campbell was without former Dee playmaker Scott Allan with Michael McKenna taking his place, joining Dale Hilson in attack.

There was also a full debut for centre-back Scott Bitsindou as Mason Hancock dropped to the bench.

ARBROATH, SCOTLAND – OCTOBER 08: Dundee’s Zak Rudden celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Dundee at Gayfield Park, on October 08, 2022, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Gary Bowyer was far busier with the personnel changes as all five players who were subbed in defeat at Cove Rangers dropped out.

The biggest call pre-match was going with two frontmen in Cillian Sheridan and Zak Rudden.

Luke McCowan, Jordan Marshall and Joe Grayson all returned the starting XI after injury and illness.

The contest was something of a throwback with both managers setting up 4-4-2, leaving a nice open game.

Conditions, though, didn’t make it pretty.

Man in the middle

Referee Colin Steven.

Colin Steven wasn’t great but got most of the big calls correct.

Some ironic cheers from Dundee fans in the second half showed what they thought of him.

It didn’t take much for him to whip out the yellow card, though – seven bookings in total from a match with little real incident.

Tags

