Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn stunner steals the show

A Bobby Linn stunner saw Arbroath and Dundee share the points after a 1-1 draw at a blustery Gayfield.

Linn’s 35-yard free-kick may have gone in off Dee goalie Adam Legzdins last but the goal was the least Dick Campbell’s team deserved.

In a match of little quality, Zak Rudden opened the scoring after six minutes before the Red Lichties went on to dominate the first 45.

Linn’s equaliser was their reward but neither side could find a winner in a hard-fought but drab second period with Rudden and Zach Robinson missing the best of the chances.

The home side, though, will be far happier with their performance than the visitors, despite remaining bottom of the division.

Key moments

The home side were inches from taking the lead in the opening stages as Tyler French headed Ricky Little’s goal-bound volley off the line.

Seconds later, Dundee were in front. From French’s clearance, the Dark Blues raced up the other end with Rudden powering in a header from Paul McMullan’s cross.

Arbroath dominated much of the first half but it took a moment of magic from Linn to find a way past Dee goalie Legzdins.

A free-kick from 35 yards didn’t look like anything to worry about for Dundee.

The Lichties hero, however, fired a thunderbolt off the crossbar with the ball finding a way into the net off the back of the unfortunate Legzdins.

Star man: Bobby Linn

Former Dee Bobby Linn was a thorn in the side of the Dundee defence all afternoon.

He may be about to turn 37 but he remains a key player for the Lichties.

And there’s still serious quality in that right foot of his.

Player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 6, Oakley 7, Hamilton 6, Little 6, Bitsindou 6, Gold 6, Tait 7, Jacobs 6, McKenna 6 (Shanks 86), Hilson 6, Linn 8 (Isiaka 83).

Subs not used: Gill, Corfe, Hancock, Fosu.

Dundee: Legzdins 6, Kerr 6, Marshall 6, French 6, Ashcroft 6, McGhee 6, Grayson 6, McMullan 6 (Mulligan 68, 6), McCowan 6 (Cameron 77, 6), Rudden 7, Sheridan 5 (Robinson 77, 6).

Subs not used: Sharp, Sweeney, Byrne, McGowan, Williamson, Anderson.

Attendance: 3,372 (1,609 away)

Managers under the microscope

Dick Campbell was without former Dee playmaker Scott Allan with Michael McKenna taking his place, joining Dale Hilson in attack.

There was also a full debut for centre-back Scott Bitsindou as Mason Hancock dropped to the bench.

Gary Bowyer was far busier with the personnel changes as all five players who were subbed in defeat at Cove Rangers dropped out.

The biggest call pre-match was going with two frontmen in Cillian Sheridan and Zak Rudden.

Luke McCowan, Jordan Marshall and Joe Grayson all returned the starting XI after injury and illness.

The contest was something of a throwback with both managers setting up 4-4-2, leaving a nice open game.

Conditions, though, didn’t make it pretty.

Man in the middle

Colin Steven wasn’t great but got most of the big calls correct.

Some ironic cheers from Dundee fans in the second half showed what they thought of him.

It didn’t take much for him to whip out the yellow card, though – seven bookings in total from a match with little real incident.