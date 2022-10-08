Drey Wright would have been in ‘excruciating pain’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who is ‘gutted’ for heroic players who lost to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright would have been in ‘excruciating pain’, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, who is ‘gutted’ for heroic players who lost to Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
October 8 2022, 4.57pm
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.

Drey Wright would have been in “excruciating” pain when he injured his ankle in the build-up to Celtic’s winning goal against St Johnstone, according to manager Callum Davidson.

And the gut-wrenching feeling in the home dressing after Saints came so close to securing a heroic point at McDiarmid Park would have come close to matching it.

There was no blame pinned on Wright for pulling up when Ali Crawford tried to pass the ball to him.

The Perth boss felt that his team-mates had time to react and make sure Giorgos Giakoumakis wasn’t able to finish from close range.

And once the post-match disappointment has faded, Davidson and his players will reflect on a fantastic effort against the champions, which nearly peaked with Alex Mitchell’s equaliser less than two minutes earlier.

Alex Mitchell celebrates making it 1-1. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t celebrate the goal because there were still a couple of minutes to go,” said Davidson.

“Drey rolled his ankle but we have to defend better. I thought we stopped a little bit.

“I’ve had it myself. When you roll your ankle the pain is excruciating then it subsides after a couple of minutes.

“But we had to switch on after that. It’s a sore way to lose.

“It’s a hard lesson to take but I’ll take that kind of performance against the Old Firm – the energy, the levels of commitment and the desire to get something from the game.

“I’m gutted for the lads that they didn’t take something from the game.”

Second half surge

Davidson was delighted that his team didn’t fold after Celtic went in front through an Andy Considine own goal.

Stevie May and Connor McLennan both came close to equalising in the second half before Mitchell found the net from close range.

“In the first half I thought we were tactically really good and the boys worked unbelievably hard,” said Davidson.

“Celtic are a fantastic team and if you open up against them they’ll carve you open.

“We managed the game pretty well.

Andy Considine scores an own goal. Image: SNS.

“It was a poor time to lose a goal – just before half-time – and our heads could quiet easily have gone down.

“But we told them that if we stay in the game as long as we can, we’ll get chances.

“The supporters got behind us and were fantastic – they understood the situation.

“The substitutes helped us and we had a real go in the second half.”

