All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife By Emma Duncan October 8 2022, 5.16pm Updated: October 9 2022, 8.02am Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hundreds of people got on their bikes in Fife on Saturday as the county’s first cycling festival took place. Fife Loves Cycling at Lochore Meadows kicked off the October school holidays and aimed to “encourage and inspire Fifers back into the saddle” or onto it for the first time. The council run event featured a host of free activities for adults and children and attractions including displays from stunt team The Clan. The day was split between the park by Lochgelly and the nearby Fife Cycle Park with free shuttle buses running between the two venues. Mountain bike and cyclocross introductory courses around the Lochore trails, a 5km leisure ride around the loch and learn to ride sessions were among the events on offer at the new event. Skilled and new cyclists also enjoyed a vintage bike show and had the chance to get their bikes fixed at drop-in sessions. Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to capture some of the action. Danny Stewart from The Clan cycling stunt team puts on a show for the crowd. Ali Clarkson from The Clan cycling team entertains the audience with some balance tricks. Logan Monaghan (aged 11 from Comrie by Oakley Fife) from Fife Cycle Speedway enjoying a change of pace on the Muckmedden course. There were also some vintage bikes on display at the festival. Left to right is Finn Crockett (commonwealth medal winner) Irish international, and former national TT champion, Joanna Patterson, Catriona Morrison MBE (triathlon team manager) and Ellie Stone (commonwealth medal winner) with Fife Council cycling development officer Kirsteen Durkin at the front sat on Sir Chris Hoy’s bike. The crowd cheers as The Clan cycling stunt team put on a skillful performance. Left to right is Ross McArthur (current Scottish Champ), Ali Clarkson (former British Champion) and Danny Stewart from Edinburgh who are part of The Clan. A member of The Clan holds an impressive one wheel balance on a high platform. Fife Loves Cycling cycling festival takes place at Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park. Left to right is Finn Crockett (commonwealth medal winner) Irish international, and former national TT champion, Joanna Patterson, Ellie Stone (commonwealth medal winner), Catriona Morrison MBE – triathlon team manager and Fife Council cycling development officer Kirsteen Durkin. Jaws drop across the crowd as the stunt team perform. Peter Wooding (of Greener Kirkcaldy / Climate Action Fife) at the Dr Bike pop up for repairs and checks. Heather Payne and daughters Holly Payne (aged 11, left) and Lily Payne (aged 6) from Kirkcaldy. The Clan cycling stunt team continue to impress the public. The festival got lucky with some beautiful weather at Lochore Meadows. Ali Clarkson (former British Champion) was seen giving a high five to a youngster. Jack Sharp (aged 2 from Cowdenbeath) enjoying the event. People of all ages were seen enjoying the festival. Left is John Stollery and right is Peter Wooding (of Greener Kirkcaldy / Climate Action Fife) at the Dr Bike pop up doing repairs and checks on all kinds of bikes. Calan Cuthbert (aged 14 from Saline) from Fife Cycle Speedway enjoying a the Muckmedden course. Danny Stewart gets a lot of air as he comes off the edge of the ramp. Commonwealth medal winners Ellie Stone and Finn Crockett with their medals alongside Sonny Rennie (aged 5 from Kirkcaldy) and his medal from the event. 