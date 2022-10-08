All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people got on their bikes in Fife on Saturday as the county’s first cycling festival took place.

Fife Loves Cycling at Lochore Meadows kicked off the October school holidays and aimed to “encourage and inspire Fifers back into the saddle” or onto it for the first time.

The council run event featured a host of free activities for adults and children and attractions including displays from stunt team The Clan.

The day was split between the park by Lochgelly and the nearby Fife Cycle Park with free shuttle buses running between the two venues.

Mountain bike and cyclocross introductory courses around the Lochore trails, a 5km leisure ride around the loch and learn to ride sessions were among the events on offer at the new event.

Skilled and new cyclists also enjoyed a vintage bike show and had the chance to get their bikes fixed at drop-in sessions.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall went along to capture some of the action.