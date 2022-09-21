Details of new Fife cycling festival revealed – including stunt team display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Details of new Fife cycling festival revealed – including stunt team display

By Alasdair Clark
September 21 2022, 3.07pm Updated: September 21 2022, 5.22pm
A new cycling festival is taking place in Fife.
Details of a new Fife cycling festival have been announced – with the aim of encouraging more locals into the saddle.

Fife Loves Cycling at Lochore Meadows next month will feature a host of activities and attractions including displays from a stunt team.

Organisers hope the free festival will “awaken Fife’s inner cyclists”, with entertainment for both adults and children.

What will be on offer at Fife Loves Cycling?

Alongside an appearance from stunt team The Clan, there will be mountain bike introductory courses around the Lochore trails.

Those keen to enjoy the scenic surroundings will be able to take part in a 5km leisure ride around the loch.

There will also be a vintage bike show, drop-in bike fixing and e-bikes and cargo bikes to try out.

There will be stunt performance from The Clan.

Upcycled bikes will also be up for sale alongside bike checks for those keen to learn about maintenance.

The event will take place throughout the day on October 8 at Lochore Meadows and the nearby Fife Cycle Park in Lochgelly.

Kirsteen Durkin, Fife Council’s cycling development officer, says people will be able to take their own bike or borrow one.

Free shuttle bus between Fife sites

She said: “Don’t worry if you’re a beginner or feel a bit rusty – this day was made with you in mind.

“People will be able to split their day between Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park, making use of the free shuttle buses running between the two sites.

“All of the activities are free and there’s no need to book in advance.”

The event will be held at Lochore Meadows.

Councillor Linda Erskine, the council‘s communities and leisure spokeswoman, said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike.

“Exercise is so important for our health and wellbeing so we’re especially keen to convince beginners to give cycling a go – it may just be the sport for them.

“The festival will offer fun, friendly opportunities to try out a range of cycling activities.”

