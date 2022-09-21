Details of new Fife cycling festival revealed – including stunt team display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Details of a new Fife cycling festival have been announced – with the aim of encouraging more locals into the saddle.

Fife Loves Cycling at Lochore Meadows next month will feature a host of activities and attractions including displays from a stunt team.

Organisers hope the free festival will “awaken Fife’s inner cyclists”, with entertainment for both adults and children.

What will be on offer at Fife Loves Cycling?

Alongside an appearance from stunt team The Clan, there will be mountain bike introductory courses around the Lochore trails.

Those keen to enjoy the scenic surroundings will be able to take part in a 5km leisure ride around the loch.

There will also be a vintage bike show, drop-in bike fixing and e-bikes and cargo bikes to try out.

Upcycled bikes will also be up for sale alongside bike checks for those keen to learn about maintenance.

The event will take place throughout the day on October 8 at Lochore Meadows and the nearby Fife Cycle Park in Lochgelly.

Kirsteen Durkin, Fife Council’s cycling development officer, says people will be able to take their own bike or borrow one.

Free shuttle bus between Fife sites

She said: “Don’t worry if you’re a beginner or feel a bit rusty – this day was made with you in mind.

“People will be able to split their day between Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park, making use of the free shuttle buses running between the two sites.

“All of the activities are free and there’s no need to book in advance.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, the council‘s communities and leisure spokeswoman, said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike.

“Exercise is so important for our health and wellbeing so we’re especially keen to convince beginners to give cycling a go – it may just be the sport for them.

“The festival will offer fun, friendly opportunities to try out a range of cycling activities.”