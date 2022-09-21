Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life

In partnership with Festival of the Future
September 21 2022, 3.22pm Updated: September 21 2022, 3.33pm
An aerial dancer in the trees

A spectacular outdoor event is one of dozens to come to Dundee next month as part of the University of Dundee’s annual Festival of the Future.

Last year the festival was forced online because of Covid but now, for the first time in two years, it is back as a live, in-person event, one that brings together science, arts and culture.

And, if you are still a little apprehensive about in-person events, then don’t worry, as the organisers at the university have taken this into consideration and stage the majority of events, outdoors.

Emma Preston, Festival of the Future manager, said: “This is the first year, post-Covid, that the festival will be enjoyed again in person. We will be doing everything we can to keep you safe at these events.

“The University of Dundee invites you all to our annual flagship festival that is a celebration of science, arts and culture coming together as well as what the university does with it partners in the city and Scotland. We are also proud to have commissioned new pieces of work for Over the Garden Wall.”

The Enchanted Forest light designer comes to Dundee

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the 50-act Festival of the Future is Over the Garden Wall – a promenade performance around Dundee’s Botanic Gardens. This stand-out performance is just one of dozens of pop-up shows, workshops and events happening during the four-day event.

A photo of trees lit up at night
Over the Garden Wall will see the trees illuminated.

Emma added: “You will literally see the gardens in a whole new light.”

Over the Garden Wall will see the Botanic Gardens transformed into a magical light show, with aerial dancers performing in the trees while they are bathing in a multitude of colourful lights. There will also be installations, new choreography and projections to be enjoyed as you wander through to a soundtrack of new music, especially commissioned for the event.

The light show will be directed by lighting designer Kate Bonney and Elle Taylor of Lightwork Events, who have in the past designed the famous Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry.

There are a number of performances for the whole family to enjoy as festival organisers encourage us to connect with nature, embrace the outdoors and protect our greenspaces.

Dozens more events in Dundee to enjoy

Festival of Future’s Emma was keen to point out that although Over the Garden Wall is one of the main events of the university’s flagship festival, there are plenty of others to be enjoyed, each relating to one of the following themes: performances, workshops & drop ins, health & wellbeing, walks &tours and family.

Below is a list of all the events taking place in Dundee between 12th and 16th October:

Performances in Dundee

  • Over the Garden Wall (mentioned above) will be running nine shows during the festival
A lady in a field with children wearing headphones
A Happiness Collectors session
  • Happiness Collectors (aimed at small children and their grown ups)
  • Scottish Dance Theatre performs ‘Ray’ at the Chaplaincy Centre

Workshops & drop-ins

  • Light up the Gardens with Lanterns and Lilies
  • Discovering new medicines
  • Science poetry workshop
  • The Evidence Chamber where the public become members of a jury
  • Pollen which reveals how forensic scientists use pollen to find out whodunit
  • Outdoor aerial workshop (for adults only) – two sessions
  • Science mural making
  • Pond-dipping where children will discover Botanic Garden beasties
  • How to make a spectrometer (for older children and young adults)

Health & wellbeing events

A silent disco
Get ready to dance – at the silent disco
  • Silent Discos (for the whole family)
  • The Green Health Project
  • Connecting with Nature sensory walk (for the whole family)
  • Playful Gardens (throughout the day for the family)
  • Forest bathing
  • Earth yoga

Walks & talks in Dundee

An image of old Dundee
Drawn by J. Stuart and engraved by Joseph Swan. Published in ‘Historical Description of the Town of Dundee’ 1836 by Charles Mackie
  • Woven Together for Black History Month – hear about Dundee’s links to slavery
  • Walking Tour ‘Breaking the Chains’ – slavery and its links to Dundee’s economy
  • Culture Day at the University of Dundee campus
  • Series of talks, including Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; and The History of Forensic Science at Invercarse Hotel
  • Growing Together talk – focussing on the how community growing has taken root across the city
  • Walking tour about botanist and town planner Patrick Geddes, an University of Dundee alumni

Family events

A baby with its dad doing art
Art at the Start introduces babies and young children to their creative side
  • Art at the Start – a workshop for Dads and their babies and young children
  • Storytelling sessions
  • Family fun time silent disco at Botanic Gardens
  • Science and Fairytale Trails storytelling
  • Creep Crawly Stories
  • How does your garden grow – a family workshop where you can make your own mini garden

If the Festival of the Future has ignited something inside you, then head to the festival’s website and remember to follow the festival on Facebook for regular updates.

 

