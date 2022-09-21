Outdoor event in Dundee will light up your life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A spectacular outdoor event is one of dozens to come to Dundee next month as part of the University of Dundee’s annual Festival of the Future.

Last year the festival was forced online because of Covid but now, for the first time in two years, it is back as a live, in-person event, one that brings together science, arts and culture.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

And, if you are still a little apprehensive about in-person events, then don’t worry, as the organisers at the university have taken this into consideration and stage the majority of events, outdoors.

Emma Preston, Festival of the Future manager, said: “This is the first year, post-Covid, that the festival will be enjoyed again in person. We will be doing everything we can to keep you safe at these events.

“The University of Dundee invites you all to our annual flagship festival that is a celebration of science, arts and culture coming together as well as what the university does with it partners in the city and Scotland. We are also proud to have commissioned new pieces of work for Over the Garden Wall.”

The Enchanted Forest light designer comes to Dundee

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the 50-act Festival of the Future is Over the Garden Wall – a promenade performance around Dundee’s Botanic Gardens. This stand-out performance is just one of dozens of pop-up shows, workshops and events happening during the four-day event.

Emma added: “You will literally see the gardens in a whole new light.”

Over the Garden Wall will see the Botanic Gardens transformed into a magical light show, with aerial dancers performing in the trees while they are bathing in a multitude of colourful lights. There will also be installations, new choreography and projections to be enjoyed as you wander through to a soundtrack of new music, especially commissioned for the event.

The light show will be directed by lighting designer Kate Bonney and Elle Taylor of Lightwork Events, who have in the past designed the famous Enchanted Forest in Pitlochry.

There are a number of performances for the whole family to enjoy as festival organisers encourage us to connect with nature, embrace the outdoors and protect our greenspaces.

Dozens more events in Dundee to enjoy

Festival of Future’s Emma was keen to point out that although Over the Garden Wall is one of the main events of the university’s flagship festival, there are plenty of others to be enjoyed, each relating to one of the following themes: performances, workshops & drop ins, health & wellbeing, walks &tours and family.

Below is a list of all the events taking place in Dundee between 12th and 16th October:

Performances in Dundee

Over the Garden Wall (mentioned above) will be running nine shows during the festival

Happiness Collectors (aimed at small children and their grown ups)

Scottish Dance Theatre performs ‘Ray’ at the Chaplaincy Centre

Workshops & drop-ins

Light up the Gardens with Lanterns and Lilies

Discovering new medicines

Science poetry workshop

The Evidence Chamber where the public become members of a jury

Pollen which reveals how forensic scientists use pollen to find out whodunit

Outdoor aerial workshop (for adults only) – two sessions

Science mural making

Pond-dipping where children will discover Botanic Garden beasties

How to make a spectrometer (for older children and young adults)

Health & wellbeing events

Silent Discos (for the whole family)

The Green Health Project

Connecting with Nature sensory walk (for the whole family)

Playful Gardens (throughout the day for the family)

Forest bathing

Earth yoga

Walks & talks in Dundee

Woven Together for Black History Month – hear about Dundee’s links to slavery

Walking Tour ‘Breaking the Chains’ – slavery and its links to Dundee’s economy

Culture Day at the University of Dundee campus

Series of talks, including Artificial Intelligence; Clinical Trials; and The History of Forensic Science at Invercarse Hotel

Growing Together talk – focussing on the how community growing has taken root across the city

Walking tour about botanist and town planner Patrick Geddes, an University of Dundee alumni

Family events

Art at the Start – a workshop for Dads and their babies and young children

Storytelling sessions

Family fun time silent disco at Botanic Gardens

Science and Fairytale Trails storytelling

Creep Crawly Stories

How does your garden grow – a family workshop where you can make your own mini garden

If the Festival of the Future has ignited something inside you, then head to the festival’s website and remember to follow the festival on Facebook for regular updates.