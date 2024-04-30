Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show reuniting ex-couples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show reuniting ex-couples

By Press Association
Amanda Holden will front new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden will front new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business (Ian West/PA)

Amanda Holden is set to reunite couples whose relationships have broken down due to cheating on a new Netflix show.

The unscripted series titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business will see eight former couples confront each other at a retreat, with Britain’s Got Talent judge Holden at the helm.

The couples have signed up to an expert-led process in the hope they can “face up to their past mistakes, rebuild trust and decide whether they can forgive and forget”.

“Sometimes dreams really do come true,” 53-year-old Holden said.

“All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships – and this is it!

“A series about second chances and unfinished business. I can’t wait, along with our expert, to meet and help these couples work out whether they can forgive and forget.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of it.”

On Instagram, Holden said the show will begin filming in June.

It comes more than three decades after Holden first appeared as a TV contestant on Cilla Black’s Blind Date.

Britain’s Got Talent photo call – London
Amanda Holden is a Britain’s Got Talent judge (Aaron Chown/PA)

During her career, Holden has starred on TV shows including The Bill, Jonathan Creek and Wild At Heart and has been a long-running judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

She has recently expanded her repertoire fronting Sky documentary Sex: A Bonkers History and BBC travel show Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job.

Holden is the latest star to secure a series with streaming giant Netflix, after former This Morning host Holly Willoughby was confirmed to present new show Bear Hunt and Emma and Matt Willis who will launch the UK’s first season of Love Is Blind.