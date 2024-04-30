Ncuti Gatwa says plot of first episode in new Doctor Who series ‘seemed mad’

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has said the plot of the first episode in the new series “seemed mad” to him.

The long-running sci-fi show will return to screens in May with Sex Education star Gatwa, 31, as the new Time Lord.

Speaking at a Q&A event, the actor discussed reading and recording the first episode, Space Babies.

He said: “Oh (it was) just so much fun.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson arrive for the premiere of Doctor Who (Ian West/PA)

“Space Babies just seemed mad. I was like, ‘What is going on?’

“And then shooting it was working with 10 babies.

“I just thought it really set up the series as well for, like, the fun and the chaos and the adventure.”

The first episode will be released on May 11 in a double bill with The Devil’s Chord.

Gatwa stars opposite former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson who plays his companion Ruby Sunday.

The actress reflected on the moment she found out she would be performing with Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas and professional dancer Johannes Radebe for the sci-fi show.

Gibson said: “I just remember reading Devil’s Chord and getting the biggest goosebumps at the end.

“It just seems like this incredible episode and I was like, ‘Wait, we dance with Johannes and Shirley from Strictly? OK’.”

“It’s just like the craziest thing. And it was crazy to film it.”

The double bill will land on BBC iPlayer at midnight on Saturday May 11 before it airs on BBC One later in the day, ahead of the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is also on the BBC.

The first two episodes will be followed by Boom, 73 Yards, Dot And Bubble, Rogue, The Legend Of Ruby Sunday and Empire Of Death.

Gatwa first appeared on screen as the 15th Time Lord during the last instalment of the 60th anniversary episodes which saw David Tennant return to play the 14th Doctor.

Gatwa’s Doctor met his new companion Ruby during a Christmas Day special, The Church On Ruby Road.