Home Education Schools

WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering

By Laura Devlin
September 21 2022, 3.45pm Updated: September 21 2022, 4.53pm
Around 120 pupils from across the city’s secondary schools gathered at the High School of Dundee for a joint wind, brass and percussion day.
Around 120 pupils from across the city's secondary schools gathered at the High School of Dundee for a joint wind, brass and percussion day.

Pupils from schools across Dundee have joined together for a special music-making extravaganza.

Around 120 pupils from across the city’s secondary schools gathered at the High School of Dundee yesterday for a joint wind, brass and percussion day.

The event saw the pupils rehearse Ozzy Osborne’s Crazy Train, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Mark Lortz’s Aspire, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the film Encanto, before recording a performance together.

And our photographer was there to capture the best moments from the afternoon.

Watch the pupils’ performance: 

Ten of the best photos from the performance: 

Around 120 pupils from across the city’s secondary schools gathered at Dundee High. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
All of Dundee’s secondary schools were represented. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Ozzy Osborne’s Crazy Train, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Mark Lortz’s Aspire, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno were all performed. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
One of the pupils in the performance.  Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
The performance included wind, brass and percussion instruments. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Even the teachers got involved.  Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
The idea was to bring young musicians from across all of Dundee’s schools together to celebrate music. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
The wind section hard at work.  Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
More pupils in the performance.  Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Pupils performed Ozzy Osborne’s Crazy Train, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Mark Lortz’s Aspire, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Kenny Smith/DCT Media

