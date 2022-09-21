WATCH: Dundee pupils perform Sweet Caroline at High School music gathering

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils from schools across Dundee have joined together for a special music-making extravaganza.

Around 120 pupils from across the city’s secondary schools gathered at the High School of Dundee yesterday for a joint wind, brass and percussion day.

The event saw the pupils rehearse Ozzy Osborne’s Crazy Train, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Mark Lortz’s Aspire, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the film Encanto, before recording a performance together.

And our photographer was there to capture the best moments from the afternoon.

Watch the pupils’ performance:

Ten of the best photos from the performance: