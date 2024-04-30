Putin ‘had his face to his feet’ during Kremlin performance, says Bonnie Tyler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Putin ‘had his face to his feet’ during Kremlin performance, says Bonnie Tyler

By Press Association
The Welsh singer said she had also toured the country before the breakup of the Soviet Union (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Welsh singer said she had also toured the country before the breakup of the Soviet Union (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has said Russian president Vladimir Putin had his “face down to his feet” when she performed in the Kremlin.

The Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer said she had visited Russia “many times” before and revealed that Mr Putin was in the front row during one of her performances.

The 72-year-old toured the country before the breakup of the Soviet Union as well, and said it was “very strange”.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Bonnie Tyler was made an MBE for her services to music in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking to Elizabeth Day on the How To Fail podcast, she said: “I think I was the first western girl to perform there.

“And it was very, very strange, but beautiful in a way as well, because I had my own band, obviously.

“I had my crew, and we had a Polish crew there as well.

“And we took our own catering, thank God, because in them days, you had to queue for anything.

“We had, I believe it was the KGB taking care of us …

“It was a bit strange, because there’d be a lady on every floor of the hotels we stayed.

“It was a normal thing in Russia then. But they watch everything, they write everything down, whoever goes into a room, it’s all written down.

“But the audiences were loving it because they’d never had this before.

“The strange thing is, the first 20 rows, or something like that, was all soldiers and police.

Bonnie Tyler photocall – London
Bonnie Tyler has released several hit songs over the years including Holding Out For A Hero and It’s A Heartache (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“The audience had to be very well behaved.

“I mean, when you go to a concert, you want to go ‘Yeah!’ … In 1988 there was none of that then.”

She added: “I’ve been to Russia so many times. I’ve sang in the Kremlin three times.”

Asked who she had sung for in the Kremlin, Tyler said: “Putin … He was in the front row at one time.”

“He had his face down to his feet”, she added.

The singer said she believed the performance was a type of charity gig.

She added: “Obviously, that’s not gonna happen anymore which is a great shame because it (Russia) had turned completely different to the first time I went there and then when I went back, I couldn’t believe it, designer stores everywhere.”

The singer also revealed she had taken her sunbed to Russia and said her skin was now “paying” the consequences.

Tyler, whose real name is Gaynor Sullivan, has released several hit songs over the years including Holding Out For A Hero and It’s A Heartache.

The singer was made an MBE for her services to music in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

How To Fail With Elizabeth Day is available wherever you get your podcasts.