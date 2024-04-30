Shirley Ballas thanks wellwishers after receiving ‘no cancer’ diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shirley Ballas thanks wellwishers after receiving ‘no cancer’ diagnosis

By Press Association
Shirley Ballas shared her health news (Yui Mok/PA)
Shirley Ballas shared her health news (Yui Mok/PA)

Shirley Ballas has thanked those who supported her following her receiving the all-clear for cancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 63, previously revealed that she had undergone biopsies after having a mammogram last week.

She thanked her Instagram followers on Tuesday for “well wishes”.

Ballas wrote: “I am feeling blessed to share that my results have come back all clear there is no cancer present

“Sharing the picture to my story last week very much triggered my emotions, but I feel it’s only right for me to share both the highs and the lows of life.

“If I was able to help just one lady, then sharing my picture was worth it.

“I got my recall while on holiday and I immediately cleared my diary to allow for the appointment. I urge all women to do the same.

“Please do not put your mammogram, smear test or in fact any appointment off. They really can change your life.

“Who knows what may have happened if I put mine off? Get booked, get checked, get your body MOT everyone.

“With immense gratitude to friends, family and fans who reached out. I appreciate you more than you know.”

The Wallasey-born “Queen of Latin” has a family history of cancer, with her mother suffering from colon cancer in recent years and two of her aunts and her great-grandfather having died of cancer, according to an interview in The Times in 2021.

She was told by a healthcare professional during a mammogram that they may not always be able to check for cancer behind a breast implant and in 2019 had her augmentation removed.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas (Yui Mok/PA)

Ballas also underwent tests in 2021 after fans spotted a lump under her arm during an online video, which turned out to be clear.

According to her Instagram Story, Ballas had been motivated to get the tests by Strictly dancer Amy Dowden, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year after finding a lump in her breast the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon.

She later had a mastectomy before undergoing chemotherapy, which she has now finished.