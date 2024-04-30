Jay Blades announces social media hiatus after uncle ‘murdered’

TV presenter Jay Blades has announced he is taking a break from social media following the death of his uncle which “really affected me”.

The Repair Shop host, 54, said he had attended the funeral of his uncle who died a few weeks ago, in a video posted on Instagram.

Blades did not reveal details of the death but suggested he was taking time off social media to focus on his mental health.

“This is kind of like a public service announcement,” he said.

“I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. Really, super nice guy, shouldn’t have happened to him, but it really affected me.

“I feel a little bit messed up.

“So what I’m intending on doing is this. I’m coming off social media for a bit, and I’ll be back in a bit. Going to go and get some therapy and just chill out.”

Blades said he was taking time off to “take stock and just relax”, but confirmed he would be “back soon”.

“Please, take care of each other, take care of yourself, and I’ll see you guys soon,” he added.

Among the famous faces sending their well wishes was former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin, who said: “I am so sorry to hear this, sending you love.”

The King, then the Prince of Wales, with Jay Blades during a special episode of The Repair Shop as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations (Ian West/PA)

Blades found fame on the BBC restoration programme The Repair Shop – which sees members of the public take worn-out family heirlooms to be restored by a team of experts – starring on the show since its launch in 2017.

In 2022, a special one-off episode to mark the BBC’s centenary saw Blades and the repair team visit the King, when he was still the Prince of Wales, at Dumfries House in Scotland.

During The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit, a bracket clock and a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware were both fixed – and the broadcast later won a daytime Bafta TV award.

Blades was made an MBE for his work in promoting heritage craft and restoration in the UK in May 2022.