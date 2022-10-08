Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit

By Matteo Bell
October 8 2022, 5.36pm Updated: October 8 2022, 5.49pm
Brian Cox outside DCA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox said he can “definitely” see himself returning to Tayside during a visit to Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA).

The award-winning actor, who has garnered widespread praise for his work in HBO’s Succession, currently lives in Manhattan – however this may not be the case for much longer.

During a visit to DCA on Saturday, Cox suggested a return to Tayside may be on the cards as he ages.

The Succession star was born in Stobswell, and began his acting career at the Dundee Rep.

Dundee superstar hints at possible return to Tayside

However, he says he’s looking to for a more rural area if he does return to his homeland.

He told The Courier: “I love the city, don’t get me wrong, but there are other parts of Scotland that I’ve fallen in love with.

Cox has said he could see himself moving to Aberfeldy. Image: DC Thomson.

“Further up the Tay, towards Aberfledy and Perthshire. I really love that area and I think it’s beautiful.

“No question, I could see definitely myself (moving there).

“I think these things sort of organically happen, you can’t force it, but I am drawn in more and more – I love coming home.”

The star already has family in Perthshire which he tries to visit often.

He added: “People think I don’t spend a lot of time here, but I actually spend a hell of a lot more time here than people let on.

“I stay in Aberfeldy with my niece whenever I’m here and I have a sister in a wonderful care home, Dalweem, in Aberfeldy too.

Brian Cox at DCA. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“So I am drawn in, there’s no question about that.

“As I get older I feel that my roots are here.”

Cox: ‘I feel more magnetised to Dundee’

Despite rejecting a return to the city, Cox still has plenty of love for Dundee and its people.

He said: “I feel more magnetised to (Dundee) as I get older.

“The one thing is when you do come over the bridge and see the city, there’s no vista like that.

“There’s not anything like it anywhere else.

“It is the folk, it is the people and this whacky sense of humour.

“Nobody else has got our sense of humour.”

Cox visited the DCA on Saturday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The actor visited the city this weekend to attend Brain Cox in Conversation, an event held at DCA in his honour.

He joined Dundee University’s Brian Hoyle to discuss his filmography, which includes the likes of Braveheart, Zodiac and Troy.

DCA director Beth Bate said: “Born and bred in Dundee, Brian Cox is a magnetic screen presence and a talented storyteller, whose commitment to the craft of acting continues to inspire.

“We are proud to call him one of our own and delighted to have this long-overdue chance to celebrate his cinematic achievements in his home city.”

