Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit

Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox said he can “definitely” see himself returning to Tayside during a visit to Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA).

The award-winning actor, who has garnered widespread praise for his work in HBO’s Succession, currently lives in Manhattan – however this may not be the case for much longer.

During a visit to DCA on Saturday, Cox suggested a return to Tayside may be on the cards as he ages.

The Succession star was born in Stobswell, and began his acting career at the Dundee Rep.

Dundee superstar hints at possible return to Tayside

However, he says he’s looking to for a more rural area if he does return to his homeland.

He told The Courier: “I love the city, don’t get me wrong, but there are other parts of Scotland that I’ve fallen in love with.

“Further up the Tay, towards Aberfledy and Perthshire. I really love that area and I think it’s beautiful.

“No question, I could see definitely myself (moving there).

“I think these things sort of organically happen, you can’t force it, but I am drawn in more and more – I love coming home.”

The star already has family in Perthshire which he tries to visit often.

He added: “People think I don’t spend a lot of time here, but I actually spend a hell of a lot more time here than people let on.

“I stay in Aberfeldy with my niece whenever I’m here and I have a sister in a wonderful care home, Dalweem, in Aberfeldy too.

“So I am drawn in, there’s no question about that.

“As I get older I feel that my roots are here.”

Cox: ‘I feel more magnetised to Dundee’

Despite rejecting a return to the city, Cox still has plenty of love for Dundee and its people.

He said: “I feel more magnetised to (Dundee) as I get older.

“The one thing is when you do come over the bridge and see the city, there’s no vista like that.

“There’s not anything like it anywhere else.

“It is the folk, it is the people and this whacky sense of humour.

“Nobody else has got our sense of humour.”

The actor visited the city this weekend to attend Brain Cox in Conversation, an event held at DCA in his honour.

He joined Dundee University’s Brian Hoyle to discuss his filmography, which includes the likes of Braveheart, Zodiac and Troy.

DCA director Beth Bate said: “Born and bred in Dundee, Brian Cox is a magnetic screen presence and a talented storyteller, whose commitment to the craft of acting continues to inspire.

“We are proud to call him one of our own and delighted to have this long-overdue chance to celebrate his cinematic achievements in his home city.”