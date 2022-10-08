Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from travelling support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer insists his Dundee side should be celebrating victory tonight after passing up the chances to defeat Arbroath at Gayfield.

Conditions were blustery on the Angus coast and the quality of the play was low, particularly in the second half, as the neighbours played out a 1-1 draw.

Zak Rudden opened the scoring after six minutes before a Bobby Linn thunderbolt of a free-kick cannoned off the bar and into the net via stricken Dee goalie Adam Legzdins.

The Red Lichties remain bottom of the Championship while Dundee sit three points behind the leaders.

“I now get what people say about Arbroath away,” Bowyer said.

“We started the game well, scored a great goal. With the conditions, we were against the wind and they know how to play the wind really well, I was really impressed with how they did that.

“But we stood up to it.

“And then had two fabulous opportunities to score for Paul McMullan and Cillian Sheridan.

“When it’s Cillian, it hits the goalie and goes out for a corner. Hits our crossbar and hits our goalie and goes in – that’s a little bit where we are at in front of goal at the moment.

“Turn around second half, with the wind. Overall, we had the best chances of that half as well.

“Zak Rudden and then right at the death Zach Robinson put it over from three yards.

“We should have worked the goalkeeper more.

“We had two gilt-edged chances.

“I’m pleased with the character we showed, pleased with the battling spirit.

“But we should be winning the game with the chances we created.”

Boos

The away support, however, were not quite so pleased with the performance of their team with audible boos coming from the travelling fans at full-time.

Over 1,600 made the short trip to Arbroath but were left disappointed as the Dark Blues came away with just a point.

“I didn’t hear the boos myself,” Bowyer added.

“At the end of the day, the supporters pay their money and they are entitled to their opinion.

“The fans have been magnificent with me since I’ve been here.

“With the chances we created, we should have sent them home happy today.”