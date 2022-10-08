Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from travelling support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from travelling support

By George Cran
October 8 2022, 5.48pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).

Gary Bowyer insists his Dundee side should be celebrating victory tonight after passing up the chances to defeat Arbroath at Gayfield.

Conditions were blustery on the Angus coast and the quality of the play was low, particularly in the second half, as the neighbours played out a 1-1 draw.

Zak Rudden opened the scoring after six minutes before a Bobby Linn thunderbolt of a free-kick cannoned off the bar and into the net via stricken Dee goalie Adam Legzdins.

The Red Lichties remain bottom of the Championship while Dundee sit three points behind the leaders.

“I now get what people say about Arbroath away,” Bowyer said.

Zak Rudden makes it 1-0 to Dundee. (Image: SNS)

“We started the game well, scored a great goal. With the conditions, we were against the wind and they know how to play the wind really well, I was really impressed with how they did that.

“But we stood up to it.

“And then had two fabulous opportunities to score for Paul McMullan and Cillian Sheridan.

“When it’s Cillian, it hits the goalie and goes out for a corner. Hits our crossbar and hits our goalie and goes in – that’s a little bit where we are at in front of goal at the moment.

“Turn around second half, with the wind. Overall, we had the best chances of that half as well.

Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn’s equaliser.

“Zak Rudden and then right at the death Zach Robinson put it over from three yards.

“We should have worked the goalkeeper more.

“We had two gilt-edged chances.

“I’m pleased with the character we showed, pleased with the battling spirit.

“But we should be winning the game with the chances we created.”

Boos

The away support, however, were not quite so pleased with the performance of their team with audible boos coming from the travelling fans at full-time.

Over 1,600 made the short trip to Arbroath but were left disappointed as the Dark Blues came away with just a point.

Rudden celebrates in front of the Dundee support (Image: SNS)

“I didn’t hear the boos myself,” Bowyer added.

“At the end of the day, the supporters pay their money and they are entitled to their opinion.

“The fans have been magnificent with me since I’ve been here.

“With the chances we created, we should have sent them home happy today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
2
Tam O'Brien, pictured in action against Dundee last time around, will miss out for Arbroath on Saturday.
Dick Campbell looking for Arbroath reaction against Dundee but key men missing again
Max Anderson takes on Cove Rangers for Dundee.
Dundee kid Max Anderson calls for more from the Dark Blues as he warns:…
the Walk and Talk group took part in a similar walk between Dundee and Gayfield last year.
Dundee and Arbroath fans to walk from Dens Park to Gayfield for mental health…
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee snap up former France U/20 striker Derick Osei Yaw after successful trial
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee 'have to learn quickly' warns boss Gary Bowyer as he reveals outcome of…

Most Read

1
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
2
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A90 southbound has been closed at Tealing following a collision Picture shows; The A90 near Tealing. A90, Angus. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/10/2022
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash
5
The scaffolding has been up since September 2021. Image: Emma Duncan/DCT Media
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
6
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
7
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
8
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
9
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
10
Developers have lost an appeal against refusal for 60 new homes on the north east corner of Carnoustie. Pic: Google
Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland

More from The Courier

Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire

Editor's Picks