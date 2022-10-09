5 talking points from Dundee’s draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early lead yet again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 talking points from Dundee’s draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early lead yet again

By George Cran
October 9 2022, 12.00pm Updated: October 9 2022, 12.03pm
Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
Dundee have got themselves stuck in a rut after just one win in the last four Championship encounters.

So quickly do attitudes change after last weekend’s victory over Hamilton Accies on the road.

Fast forward seven days and just one point from games against two of the leagues poorest sides so far raises questions over where this season is going.

A response was asked for by manager Gary Bowyer after the 3-1 loss at Cove Rangers.

There wasn’t one forthcoming on a poor day at Gayfield.

Performance

Weather was blustery – it is Gayfield, after all – and the pitch seemed sticky so conditions weren’t going to allow a feast of fancy football.

Zak Rudden opens the scoring in front of the Dundee fans. (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

And Arbroath were, of course, far more experienced at dealing with those conditions.

That’s the excuses out of the way.

Aside from the opening goal from Zak Rudden, however, there wasn’t much positive to take from a Dundee point of view.

They huffed and puffed and gave away few real chances but the quality we should expect of players at this level was sorely missing.

Arbroath were very much on top first half with the wind at their backs, Dundee weren’t nearly as effective with that advantage second half.

Lots of aimless high balls were played up to strikers Cillian Sheridan and Rudden but the ball rarely stuck and any decent passing from the middle of the park was non-existent.

More memorable were the poor touches and wayward passes coming from all over the park.

Chances

As poor as Dundee were overall, they did create the chances to win it. Victory wouldn’t have been deserved by any stretch but it could have been theirs.

At 1-1, Sheridan ran through on goal but couldn’t beat Derek Gaston from an angle.

Second half he set up Rudden in the middle of goal but the young striker wasn’t able to control the shot.

Rudden lets a second half chance slip by (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

Then right at the death, substitute Zach Robinson missed from six yards unmarked in the middle of goal.

Manager Gary Bowyer pointed to those as reasons he felt his side deserved more than just a point.

Had they taken one of those, however, it would have papered over the cracks in this performance.

Early goals

Dundee are developing a habit of scoring early and then failing to go on and control games.

Rudden scored this time after six minutes before Arbroath took the initiative and got their reward through Bobby Linn’s firecracker of a free-kick, going in off Adam Legzdins in the end.

At Cove on Tuesday, Max Anderson scored early before the home side ran out 3-1 winners.

Cillian Sheridan goes for goal (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

There was a 12th-minute opener against Inverness. That game ended in a 3-2 defeat.

Then at Ayr United, Rudden again found the net early on only for the Honest Men to register a deserved 3-1 victory.

In the last four games where the Dark Blues have failed to win they have opened the scoring inside 15 minutes only to give up the lead.

That’s a trend they can’t afford to continue.

Midfield

Boss Bowyer changed five players from the 3-1 loss at Cove Rangers but also changed tactic.

Most of the season he’s preferred a 4-2-3-1 or similar.

At Gayfield he went with two up front in a traditional 4-4-2 as Sheridan partnered Rudden up top.

Manager Gary Bowyer late in the game at Gayfield (Image: David Young/Shutterstock)

That, though, took a man out of the midfield and it showed at times.

At no point did Dundee enjoy any decent spells of possession with the game largely passing Joe Grayson and Jordan McGhee by.

With the wind catching any high ball, knocking it around on the deck seemed the more logical option but with Arbroath lining up man-for-man the match was more fight than football.

Editor's Picks