Dunfermline hero Matty Todd turned away in DISGUST at match-winning effort for Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline hero Matty Todd turned away in DISGUST at match-winning effort for Pars

By Craig Cairns
July 31 2022, 10.30pm
Matty Todd celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Breaking down stubborn opposition is something the Pars will have to get used to this season.

So says energetic midfielder Matty Todd who again turned in a fantastic display for Dunfermline Athletic.

His cross was misjudged by Wasps keeper Jay Hogarth – and by Todd himself – before dropping into the net for the game’s only goal.

He tells the media afterwards that he was “getting it tight” in the dressing room for it.

This is clearly out of affection after another standout performance from the busy No 8 – still just 21 years old.

Breaking teams down

The closest the Pars came in the first half was through Todd after his clever run was equalled by Kyle MacDonald’s reverse pass.

The video below begins at Todd’s first-half chance:

He pulled his shot agonisingly wide but it encapsulated his eagerness to make forward runs.

“The manager wants to play quick,” says Todd. “He wants us to be on the front foot.

“But at times it will be tough and we have to be patient.

“When teams come here to East End they’ll try and frustrate us most of the time.

“At the end of the day it is about being patient but leaving with the three points is what we’re after.”

Fluke goal

After the match McPake hit back at Brian Rice who said it was “a travesty” that his Alloa side didn’t take something from the game.

Dunfermline did create enough chance to win the match but it took a mishit cross to win it.

“It was meant as a cross,” smiles Todd.

“I ran down the channel, I’ve looked to hit big Toddy [second-half substitute Nikolay Todorov].

“I’ve actually turned away in disgust with the cross – and I just heard the fans cheering.

“Thankfully it’s gone in the net.,” he adds.

“It’s one of those games that we probably weren’t again ruthless in front of goal.

“But three points to start off the league season – it’s big, so we’re delighted with it.”

Dunfermline verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars survive rocky start to take all three points

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]