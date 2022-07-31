Dunfermline hero Matty Todd turned away in DISGUST at match-winning effort for Pars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breaking down stubborn opposition is something the Pars will have to get used to this season.

So says energetic midfielder Matty Todd who again turned in a fantastic display for Dunfermline Athletic.

His cross was misjudged by Wasps keeper Jay Hogarth – and by Todd himself – before dropping into the net for the game’s only goal.

He tells the media afterwards that he was “getting it tight” in the dressing room for it.

This is clearly out of affection after another standout performance from the busy No 8 – still just 21 years old.

Breaking teams down

The closest the Pars came in the first half was through Todd after his clever run was equalled by Kyle MacDonald’s reverse pass.

The video below begins at Todd’s first-half chance:

He pulled his shot agonisingly wide but it encapsulated his eagerness to make forward runs.

“The manager wants to play quick,” says Todd. “He wants us to be on the front foot.

“But at times it will be tough and we have to be patient.

“When teams come here to East End they’ll try and frustrate us most of the time.

“At the end of the day it is about being patient but leaving with the three points is what we’re after.”

Fluke goal

After the match McPake hit back at Brian Rice who said it was “a travesty” that his Alloa side didn’t take something from the game.

Dunfermline did create enough chance to win the match but it took a mishit cross to win it.

🎥 Watch the only goal of the game from yesterday's 1-0 win over Alloa Athletic. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/D1AAyYU2X9 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 30, 2022

“It was meant as a cross,” smiles Todd.

“I ran down the channel, I’ve looked to hit big Toddy [second-half substitute Nikolay Todorov].

“I’ve actually turned away in disgust with the cross – and I just heard the fans cheering.

“Thankfully it’s gone in the net.,” he adds.

“It’s one of those games that we probably weren’t again ruthless in front of goal.

“But three points to start off the league season – it’s big, so we’re delighted with it.”