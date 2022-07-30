Dunfermline verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars survive rocky start to take all three points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Pars survive rocky start to take all three points

By Craig Cairns
July 30 2022, 4.56pm Updated: July 31 2022, 12.07pm
Dunfermline boss James McPake.

Dunfermline Athletic got their League 1 campaign off to a winning start after Matty Todd’s second-half cross flew straight into Alloa’s goal.

It had been a frustrating afternoon up until that point, with Alloa threatening early on and the Pars regularly breaking down in the final third.

A switch in formation at half-time from James McPake improved the side but it took an unintended effort from Todd to secure the points.

Key moments

Early in the game, Kyle MacDonald cleared the ball off the line for Dunfermline.

If that had gone in, given their poor start and last week’s result against the same opponent, it could have been a very different afternoon.

As half-time approached Conor Sammon found himself through but for Aaron Comrie.

The big striker made a yard for himself before going down under the challenge of Comrie – who didn’t appear to take any of the ball – but the referee wasn’t interested.

Dunfermline’s star man: Kyle Benedictus

Again captaining the side, the centre-half took a sore one early on from Sammon’s elbow but went on to win just about every other battle against the striker.

Kyle Benedictus captained the side.

There was also a crucial block from the defender at 1-0 as Alloa rallied – and another at the death.

Alongside him, defensive partner Rhys Breen made a few important interventions of his own.

Without a solid defensive display there would have been much more for the Pars fans to vent their frustration at.

Todd was excellent, even aside from his goal, but Dunfermline required their backline to hold firm in order to take the three points.

Player ratings

Formation 4-3-3: Mehmet 6; Comrie 6, Benedictus 8, Breen 7, Edwards 6; Chalmers 6 (Wighton 7), Allan 6, Todd 7; MacDonald 7, McCann 6, O’Hara 6 (Todorov 6).

Manager under the microscope

James McPake was without the suspended Chris Hamilton, meaning Joe Chalmers came into midfield while Kyle MacDonald was preferred to Craig Wighton in attack.

Dunfermline boss James McPake.

After a frustrating first half there was a switch in formation, away from the preferred
4-3-3 to a 3-5-2, with MacDonald going to right wingback.

It led to a much-improved performance, aided further by the introduction of Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov.

Man in the middle

It was a fairly quiet afternoon for Greg Aitken but he appeared to get the one big decision wrong – when Sammon went down in the box under Comrie’s challenge.

