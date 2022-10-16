‘Even if you say I’m not getting it, I’m taking it’ – Sam Fisher on Dunfermline’s winning goal v FC Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Even if you say I’m not getting it, I’m taking it’ – Sam Fisher on Dunfermline’s winning goal v FC Edinburgh

By Craig Cairns
October 16 2022, 3.00pm Updated: October 16 2022, 4.50pm
Sam Fisher celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher celebrates his goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Sam Fisher said he wanted the destination of his loan move to be Dunfermline as soon as he heard of the interest.

The Dundee loanee signed up at East End Park at the start of August until the end of the season.

He has had to bide his time for a start but did impress in the reserves’ victory over a strong Livingston side.

On Saturday the game appeared to be heading for a draw when Fisher collected on the right.

Claiming the goal

His centre was deflected into his own net by Liam Fontaine with one minute of the 90 remaining – sending the Pars to the top of the league.

“They were defending really deep and I just tried to put the ball into an area and luckily it has managed to go into the back corner,” said Fisher.

“I will take them all day long if they come.

“I am absolutely taking that 100%!

“I am sure that it was going to nestle in that far corner so I’m taking it for myself.

“Even if you say I’m not getting it, I’m taking it!”

Clean sheets

Not only was he key to the winner the 21-year-old centre half was part of a three-man defence that kept the visitors at bay.

He says Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen have been “different class” with him, as has Aaron Comrie to his right.

The week before versus Alloa Athletic he kept Conor Sammon quiet before the striker was replaced at half-time.

“I am happy that I’m in the team, I just need to keep my place now because there are a lot of boys pushing,” said Fisher.

“I’m absolutely loving it here, getting games as well helps a lot.

“I have fitted right in and I’m loving it so far.”

Loving it: Fisher. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“It is a big advantage knowing James McPake, he was a big pull in me coming here.

“He knows the way he works and he knows the way that I play so ever since I came in he has been different class as well.

“As soon as I knew Dunfermline wanted to take me there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to come here and play my football.”

