‘Even if you say I’m not getting it, I’m taking it’ – Sam Fisher on Dunfermline’s winning goal v FC Edinburgh

Sam Fisher said he wanted the destination of his loan move to be Dunfermline as soon as he heard of the interest.

The Dundee loanee signed up at East End Park at the start of August until the end of the season.

He has had to bide his time for a start but did impress in the reserves’ victory over a strong Livingston side.

On Saturday the game appeared to be heading for a draw when Fisher collected on the right.

Claiming the goal

His centre was deflected into his own net by Liam Fontaine with one minute of the 90 remaining – sending the Pars to the top of the league.

🎥 Watch the only goal of the game from yesterday's 1-0 victory over FC Edinburgh. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/TeQAiZ9nGK — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 15, 2022

“They were defending really deep and I just tried to put the ball into an area and luckily it has managed to go into the back corner,” said Fisher.

“I will take them all day long if they come.

“I am absolutely taking that 100%!

“I am sure that it was going to nestle in that far corner so I’m taking it for myself.

Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency – 4 talking points from Dunfermline v FC Edinburgh https://t.co/SfBdZGb7mY pic.twitter.com/5U8FAAy9aF — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) October 16, 2022

“Even if you say I’m not getting it, I’m taking it!”

Clean sheets

Not only was he key to the winner the 21-year-old centre half was part of a three-man defence that kept the visitors at bay.

He says Kyle Benedictus and Rhys Breen have been “different class” with him, as has Aaron Comrie to his right.

The week before versus Alloa Athletic he kept Conor Sammon quiet before the striker was replaced at half-time.

“I am happy that I’m in the team, I just need to keep my place now because there are a lot of boys pushing,” said Fisher.

“I’m absolutely loving it here, getting games as well helps a lot.

“I have fitted right in and I’m loving it so far.”

“It is a big advantage knowing James McPake, he was a big pull in me coming here.

“He knows the way he works and he knows the way that I play so ever since I came in he has been different class as well.

“As soon as I knew Dunfermline wanted to take me there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to come here and play my football.”