COURIER OPINION: Lessons to be learned from Waid Academy bullying

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The fallout of the Waid Academy bullying row reached the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions having been left shocked after viewing a video of the incident.

Nicola Sturgeon promised to review the footage personally, but said bullying and violence in schools was unacceptable and the welfare of pupils was paramount.

She is, of course, correct on that point.

Pupils should be able to go about their studies safe and unhindered.

School should be a positive experience.

But the operative word in both those sentences is “should”.

Sadly for some young people school is anything but positive and instead is a difficult and sometimes miserable experience.

A lot has been said in recent days about how schools understand the impact of bullying and are robust in their management of incidents.

But the fallout from Waid Academy has been such that questions must be asked about the suitability of bullying procedures, especially in a world where social media is so prevalent and use so high among young people.

Bullying will never be stopped completely. But if the experience of Waid this week does not make people in positions of authority like Ms Sturgeon stop and think about what more can be done to protect our children at school, then the question is what will?

The ball is in their court.