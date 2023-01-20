COURIER OPINION: Lessons to be learned from Waid Academy bullying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons to be learned from Waid Academy bullying

By The Courier
January 20 2023, 2.29pm Updated: January 20 2023, 2.36pm
Waid Academy in Anstruther.
Waid Academy in Anstruther.

The fallout of the Waid Academy bullying row reached the Scottish Parliament yesterday.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie raised the issue during First Minister’s Questions having been left shocked after viewing a video of the incident.

Nicola Sturgeon promised to review the footage personally, but said bullying and violence in schools was unacceptable and the welfare of pupils was paramount.

She is, of course, correct on that point.

Pupils should be able to go about their studies safe and unhindered.

School should be a positive experience.

But the operative word in both those sentences is “should”.

Sadly for some young people school is anything but positive and instead is a difficult and sometimes miserable experience.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would watch the Waid Academy video.

A lot has been said in recent days about how schools understand the impact of bullying and are robust in their management of incidents.

But the fallout from Waid Academy has been such that questions must be asked about the suitability of bullying procedures, especially in a world where social media is so prevalent and use so high among young people.

Bullying will never be stopped completely. But if the experience of Waid this week does not make people in positions of authority like Ms Sturgeon stop and think about what more can be done to protect our children at school, then the question is what will?

The ball is in their court.

