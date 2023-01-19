Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’ of Fife classroom attack video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’ of Fife classroom attack video

By Rachel Amery
January 19 2023, 2.12pm Updated: January 19 2023, 5.46pm
Nicola Sturgeon reacted to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie's shock at Holyrood. Image: PA
Nicola Sturgeon reacted to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie's shock at Holyrood. Image: PA

A video showing an attack on a pupil at Waid Academy has been condemned as an “ugly scene” at Holyrood.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said violence is “unacceptable” after it was raised by shocked North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie in parliament on Thursday.

The 14-second clip was filmed on Monday January 16 at the Anstruther school, showing a girl approaching a fellow female pupil and pulling her off her chair to the floor.

Once on the floor the girls stands over her and appears to punch her on the arm before kicking her in the back of the head.

She is heard telling the victim to “get up” before kicking her twice in the face.

It later emerged a boy was knocked unconscious after a fight at the school on the same day.

‘I wish I had not seen it’

At the weekly First Minister’s Questions session at Holyrood, Mr Rennie said: “To be frank I wish I had not seen it [the video], I can’t get it out of my head.

“It was an ugly scene.”

Willie Rennie raised the question at Holyrood. Image: PA

Ms Sturgeon said she has not seen the video but will watch the clip to get a “full understanding”.

She said: “Violence is never acceptable and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount.

“I can’t comment further on the specifics of Waid Academy, but I am clear that violence towards anyone is unacceptable.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville met council representatives from across Scotland last month to discuss behaviour in schools.

They are investing £15 million to expand capacity in schools to better deal with the needs of children.

“We will consider fully what additional steps we can take ot support councils to make it clear that violence is unacceptable and to support children and young people who face such violence,” she said.

