Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

By Laura Devlin
January 19 2023, 2.17pm
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Dundee city centre.

Police say the teenager was in Bell Street around 4.30pm on Wednesday when he was approached by three men. He was then seriously assaulted by one of them.

The assailant is described as being about around 19 or 20 years old, wearing a burgundy jacket and has red/ginger hair.

The three men made off in the direction of Albert Square after the attack.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the assault.

The assault happened in a doorway near to a licensed premises on Bell Street.

Appeal for information on Bell Street assault

Police are now appealing for information to help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Emma Claybourne of Dundee CID said : “Through our enquiries we have established that the incident took place within a doorway near to a licensed premises.

“We are keen to trace the men, one of whom is described as being about around 19/20 years old, wearing a burgundy jacket and has red/ginger hair.

“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may be aware of video footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2496 of Wednesday January 18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues
3
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed
Bell Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented