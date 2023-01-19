Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Dundee city centre.

Police say the teenager was in Bell Street around 4.30pm on Wednesday when he was approached by three men. He was then seriously assaulted by one of them.

The assailant is described as being about around 19 or 20 years old, wearing a burgundy jacket and has red/ginger hair.

The three men made off in the direction of Albert Square after the attack.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment following the assault.

The assault happened in a doorway near to a licensed premises on Bell Street.

Appeal for information on Bell Street assault

Police are now appealing for information to help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Emma Claybourne of Dundee CID said : “Through our enquiries we have established that the incident took place within a doorway near to a licensed premises.

“We are keen to trace the men, one of whom is described as being about around 19/20 years old, wearing a burgundy jacket and has red/ginger hair.

“We are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may be aware of video footage of the incident.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2496 of Wednesday January 18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”